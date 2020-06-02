Local DC reporter: ‘Major movement of military hardware and personnel’ into downtown Washington
A local Washington, D.C. reporter posted video of a huge military vehicle emblazoned with the word “flammable” on its side, which he says is driving on the streets of the nation’s capital. This comes just one day after President Donald Trump told the nation’s governors to “dominate” the streets and increase the presence of the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies.
“Seeing a major movement of military hardware and personnel on the streets of downtown DC today as #GeorgeFloyd protests continue,” Tom Fitzgerald of Fox affiliate Fox5 reported via Twitter.
Seeing a major movement of military hardware and personnel on the streets of downtown DC today as #GeorgeFloyd protests continue. @Fox5DC pic.twitter.com/Qk2cgi2AQa
— Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) June 2, 2020
Fitzgerald says the military vehicles now have “a much wider footprint” than yesterday.
Military personnel and Humvees now blocking off K Street at 19th. Yesterday we primarily saw this equipment down by The White House. Today is a much wider footprint by Federal Law Enforcement and the National Guard responding time the #GeorgeFloyd protests. @Fox5DC pic.twitter.com/r1lCGyT32k
— Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) June 2, 2020
Several social media users u=identified the truck as a tanker used to carry airplane/aviation fuel.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is opposed to the militarization of her city.
.@MayorBowser: “We don’t think that the active duty military should be used on American streets against Americans. It’s an inappropriate use of our military. We have police in Washington, DC. We have federal police in Washington, DC, to focus on the federal properties.”
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 2, 2020
Trump has far more control over Washington, D.C. than the states because it has no governor.
