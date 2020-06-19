Quantcast
Louisville mayor begins termination process against officer involved in slaying of Breonna Taylor

Published

45 mins ago

on

The mayor of Louisville has announced one of the officers involved in shooting and killing Breonna Taylor is being terminated.

Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted the information Friday, naming LMPD Chief Schroeder as the person to be fired.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” the Mayor said, citing KRS Chapter 67c point 326 (1) (f).

Taylor was the victim of a no-knock warrant because police thought a suspect, who was already in custody, was getting mail for the man at her apartment. She and her boyfriend were asleep when the police burst in. Her boyfriend called 9-1-1 and fired a warning shot, thinking that it was a robbery. Police opened fire and shot Taylor eight times. They then reported her death was from “no injuries.”


Breaking Banner

Trump’s fans think America was ‘great’ when the Confederacy was thriving: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jeniffer Rubin says she's finally figured out when Trump supporters thought America was "great."

According to Rubin, implicit in the "MAGA" slogan is a desire to "go back to a time when whites — white men, to be specific — were numerically, politically, economically and culturally unchallenged."

"But when was this, exactly? 1950? 1920?" Rubin asks. "We might have to go back to the 19th century."

Rubin contends that one hint of this was when President Trump this week restated his support for U.S. Army bases to "retain names of Confederate traitors and white supremacists."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reveals how many Trump Tulsa rally fans are likely to become COVID-19 ‘superspreaders’

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is among the many public health experts warning that President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally will cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Currently, eight states are having an increase in coronavirus cases that are 50 percent or higher than in previous cases. Oklahoma, in particular, is experiencing a record number of cases, much larger than when the state shutdown with a shelter-in-place order. Their highest day came Thursday, with over 450 total cases. The previous high was the day before, with over 280 cases. Before noon on Friday, it was reported in Oklahoma that there were 352 new COVID-19 in the state.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Arara people of Brazilian Amazon ‘very worried’ as vulnerable tribe faces highest known COVID-19 infection rate in region

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

"President Bolsonaro is now overseeing the destruction both of a once-thriving people, and the rainforests they managed and looked after for millennia. Brazilian and international solidarity to resist this genocide is desperately needed."

As criticism of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to stack up, global Indigenous rights advocates and the Arara people are raising new concerns that the crisis could devastate the recently-contacted tribe in the Xingu basin of the Amazon rainforest.

Continue Reading
 
 
