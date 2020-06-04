Man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery stood over his body and uttered racial slur: report

According to a new report from CBS News, the man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery allegedly stood over his body and uttered a racial epithet.

“Agent Richard Dial testified that the driver of the second pickup truck, Roddie Bryan, said Travis McMichael then stood over Arbery’s body and said a racial epithet before police arrived,” CBS News reports.

“The evidence was presented to support murder charges against McMichael and his father as well as Bryan. It also could factor into a federal investigation into whether hate crime charges are warranted.”