Man who traveled to Minneapolis to ‘start a riot’ had expressed ‘enthusiasm’ for Trump: report

1 min ago

A man who has been accused of travelling from central Illinois to Minneapolis to start riots had at one time expressed “enthusiasm” for President Donald Trump.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 28-year-old Matthew Lee Rupert was accused this week of going to Minneapolis and handing out explosives that he encouraged others to throw at the police.

“They got SWAT trucks up there… I’ve got some bombs if some of you all want to throw them back,” Rupert said in a video posted on his own Facebook page late last week.

A Pioneer Press review of Rupert’s social media postings revealed that the alleged perpetrator “expresses enthusiasm for President Donald Trump in several posts from 2017 and 2016,” although some of his views appear to be left wing and he isn’t a dedicated Trump supporter.

Rupert expressed sympathy for George Floyd in the wake of his death last week, as well as an antipathy toward police officers.

“Cops kill everyday and everyone wants to just now stand,” he wrote in one recent post. “I been a freedom fighter my whole life and I’ll live behind my constitutional rights!!! I love this country but the people u pay to harass us I hate to the death of me.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Black leader ‘stunned’ after phone call with Facebook’s Zuckerberg: He ‘lacks the ability to understand’ race issues

1 min ago

June 2, 2020

According to a report from Bloomberg, Black civil rights leaders who participated in a conference call with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg walked away afterward "disappointed and stunned" at the tech billionaire's seeming inability to understand issues that impact African-Americans.

The report notes that part of the discussion involved Zuckerberg's decision to ignore and dismiss comments made by Donald Trump about police brutality protesters -- with one Black leader calling the exec's explanation "incomprehensible."

Las Vegas cop on life support and heavily armed suspect dead in separate shootings during protests

22 mins ago

June 2, 2020

A Las Vegas police officer remains on life support and a heavily armed suspect was killed in a pair of separate shootings during protests over police brutality.

A suspect walked up and shot the officer in the back of the head as the officer was engaged in a struggle with a protester outside the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino, reported KLAS-TV.

That suspect was taken into custody about 2 a.m., police said, but no additional information was provided.

Trump’s inauguration promise to end ‘American carnage’ leads to violent uprisings and racist police violence 3 years later: op-ed

24 mins ago

June 2, 2020

Writing in the Boston Globe this Tuesday, James Pindell points to President Trump's inauguration speech from over three years ago, where he promised to put an end to "American carnage."

"Three years later, amid a global pandemic, record unemployment, and violent uprisings against racist police violence, 'American carnage' sounds a lot more reality-based. And Trump, often, has only made things worse," Pindell writes.

While Trump didn't create systemic racism or the coronavirus, he has done nothing to help, according to Pindell, who said that Trump has a history of giving white supremacists comfort time and again.

