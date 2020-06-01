Marco Rubio triggers fury by blaming peaceful protesters for being tear gassed
On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called the peaceful protesters who were cleared away from the White House by police “professional agitators” — and suggested they “deliberately” provoked police action.
Many in the media fell for the calculated & deliberate tactics of professional agitators.
They knew the street needed to be cleared before 7pm curfew.
But they deliberately stayed to trigger police action & get the story they wanted, that “police attacked peaceful protestors.”
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 1, 2020
Rubio’s tweet provoked anger, with some commenters pointing out that the police advanced nearly a half hour before the curfew was scheduled to start.
Good Lord, you are pathetic. What a sad sorry little man you are.
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) June 1, 2020
JFC Marco you think people are as gullible as his clan. He gassed protesters for a photo op and even screwed that up He held it upside down
— O’s Girl (@terrij68) June 1, 2020
They were cleared 20 minutes before curfew started, right in time for the president's speech
— The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) June 1, 2020
Marco, is there any chance you can grow a spine in the next couple hours, that would be great. Thanks
— Dusty (@DustinGiebel) June 1, 2020
The police attack outside the White House happened just before Trump's address. BEFORE the curfew went into place. Don't fall for this.
— brett (@brett_preston_) June 1, 2020
Dude, they just tear gassed peaceful Americans so he could hold up a bible in front of a church for a photo op.
— Mark Wessler (@ohdogone) June 1, 2020
The flaw in this "professional agitators" narrative is that the police – crucially – DID attack peaceful protestors before the curfew.
Meanwhile, we have no evidence for "professional agitators" except for the word of well-known liars among conservative politics and media.
— Essential Machine (@bdragon74) June 1, 2020