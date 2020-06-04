Quantcast
Connect with us

Massive new fence construction at White House draws howls of laughter: ‘Mexico might actually pay for this wall!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump may no longer be hunkering down in a bunker, but he does seem to be building a lot more fencing around the White House.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein on Thursday posted a video showing a massive amount of new fencing being built at the White House, which is part of an effort to limit anti-police brutality protesters’ ability to demonstrate directly in front of the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klein’s video of fence construction at the White House set off howls of laughter, as many Twitter users noted the irony of the man whose top campaign promise was building a U.S.-Mexico border wall now being forced to build a wall around himself.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This isn’t going away’: Defying curfews and police brutality in relentless push for justice, uprising over killing of George Floyd keeps growing

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

"Essential workers are exempt from the curfew, and what we are doing here is essential."

Refusing to be cowed by militaristic intimidation tacticsmass arrestsdraconian curfews, and violence endorsed and directly ordered by the Trump administration, tens of thousands of people demanding justice for the police killing of George Floyd—and so many others—took to the streets across the U.S. once more Wednesday in a powerful signal that the nationwide uprising is only growing in the face of repression.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s using protests to gain ‘illegitimate power’ as part of his ‘American Führer’ fantasy: forensic psychiatrist

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

A Yale psychiatrist who has repeatedly sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump's mental health warned that his "displays of false strength" foreshadow his reaction to the November election if he loses.

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is a forensic psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine, author of the textbook "Violence," and editor of "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President." Lee, who heads the World Mental Health Coalition, focuses on public health approaches to violence prevention and has led various think tanks that seek to "draw connections between individual, community, and societal violence, as they are interrelated."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump gives strongest hint yet that Roger Stone is getting a pardon: ‘He can sleep well at night!’

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave his strongest indication yet that convicted ally Roger Stone would be getting a pardon.

In response to a tweet from right-wing activist Charlie Kirk about Stone serving time in prison after being convicted of multiple felonies, Trump seemed to say that Stone would never have to serve out his term.

"No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history," Trump wrote. "He can sleep well at night!"

Stone last year was found guilty on seven different charges that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image