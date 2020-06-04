Massive new fence construction at White House draws howls of laughter: ‘Mexico might actually pay for this wall!’
President Donald Trump may no longer be hunkering down in a bunker, but he does seem to be building a lot more fencing around the White House.
CNN reporter Betsy Klein on Thursday posted a video showing a massive amount of new fencing being built at the White House, which is part of an effort to limit anti-police brutality protesters’ ability to demonstrate directly in front of the building.
More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz
— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020
Klein’s video of fence construction at the White House set off howls of laughter, as many Twitter users noted the irony of the man whose top campaign promise was building a U.S.-Mexico border wall now being forced to build a wall around himself.
Check out some reactions below.
Trump built a wall around the White House! How is that for irony. pic.twitter.com/RPb02c9s3H
— Rosaline (@NotYourDarling2) June 4, 2020
Putting yet another toddler in a cage
— Detrumpification (@Detrumpify2020) June 4, 2020
— Hall (@HallRTR1973) June 4, 2020
Thanks to Trump, the “People’s House” has become a gated community.
— Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) June 4, 2020
I’m betting Mexico might actually pay for THIS wall.
— Momento Anima (@MomentoAnima) June 4, 2020
A moat with Alligators. That's what he wanted on the US-Mexico border. Seriously.
— Invisible Stealth Resister (@JTMontgomery8) June 4, 2020
The first thing @JoeBiden will do when he takes office in 2021 is to TEAR DOWN THIS WALL#CowardinChief #DictatorTrump #DictatorDonald#ThursdayMorning
— Shazzah USA (@shazzahusa) June 4, 2020
He could just go back in the bunker if he's that scared
— Kristen (@kristenisbored) June 4, 2020
Build that wall! build that wall! …around the White House. #cagedDonald
— CJ (@chad_324) June 4, 2020