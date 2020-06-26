Mayor urged to resign after ‘political terrorism’ against police reform activists: ‘Intimidation pure and simple’

The mayor of St. Louis, Missouri was harshly criticized on Friday for reading the names and addresses of constituents who want to defund the police and invest the savings in social programs.

“St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson took some time out from a public briefing on COVID-19 Friday to read aloud the full names and addresses of several of her own constituents who are calling for police reform,” the Riverfront Times reported Friday. “The briefing was aired publicly on Facebook Live, and a recording was online for about three hours before it was deleted.”

The publication, “counted at least ten instances wherein Krewson read aloud an activist’s full name and the name of the street on which they reside. At one point in time she lists a person’s full name and full street address, remarking, ‘He lives around the corner from me.'”

The mayor received harsh criticism for the move.

“So not cool to doxx my constituents who support #DefundThePolice on your FB live today. It’s a move designed to silence dissent, and it’s dangerous,” warned Aldermember Megan Ellyia Green, who added the hashtag #DoBetter.

Cop Watch STL also blasted the move, saying, “she just put a hit out on people. This is a sick and twisted abuse of power and political terrorism.”

The ACLU of Missouri said it was “shocking and misguided.”

“This was intimidation pure and simple,” the ACLU said in a statement.

Late Friday evening, the mayor apologized.

“Never did I intend to harm anyone or cause distress,” the mayor claimed. “The update is removed and again, I apologize.”

Here’s some of what people were saying about the incident:

We don't accept the apology. Please resign and take Jeff Roorda with you — blain of the republicans existence (@Blain_McVey) June 27, 2020

Any retaliatory deaths of the people what expressed an opinion are on her head.

She just invited St Louis PD thugs and other assorted Right Wing loons to hurt people she doesn't agree with. — Mike Calamari (@mike_calamari) June 27, 2020

It’s not about intent. It’s about impact. The apology takes no responsibility for actions and no commitment to do differently in the future. @LydaKrewson put our residents at risk and needs to resign. https://t.co/kUevSjnd5P — Megan Ellyia Green 🌹 4 MOSenate – D5 (@MeganEllyia) June 27, 2020

I think tomorrow would be good. — A Torch (@Torcho) June 27, 2020

Hello Lyda, We feel that a fitting response would be to post your address, and then resign. Should that seem a bit too much, we would be satisfied if you just resigned. As unlike certain city officials, we would rather reduce harm than hurt people. Regards,

Customer Support — Antifa Customer Support (NA) (@KropotkinPetyr) June 27, 2020

Resign tonight — Marta Evans (@martamaranda) June 27, 2020

What you did was beyond dangerous. Resign. — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) June 27, 2020

If I were to ever do something like that, my state employer would fire me in the process of walking back to my desk. And they would absolutely be justified in doing so. — AnnaClimbsMtns (@annaclimbsmtns) June 27, 2020

you put the lives of your constituents at risk for clout. resign. — EricaJoy 👁👄👁 (@EricaJoy) June 27, 2020

The mayor of St Louis, @LydaKrewson just doxxed FOURTEEN PEOPLE literally less than 24 hours before an alt right protest in the middle of St Louis. She may as well have just put a hit out. The mayor of this city is doxxing citizens and tax payers. Doxxing is a felony. #Resign pic.twitter.com/bPwBmFH33Q — Anne OFarrell (@AnneOFarrell1) June 27, 2020

Citizen Recall Options: City Charter Article III – Section 2 – Petition… * 20% of registered voters on petition * Notify Mayor in writing. She has 10 to resign. Then recall at next election, or special election within 90 days * Yes/No Removal Ballot https://t.co/e3JddApB0B https://t.co/TBoRk7skta pic.twitter.com/8mdehCmnej — Heather Taylor – President of the E.S.O.P. (@HthrTylr) June 27, 2020