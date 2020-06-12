Melania forced Trump to renegotiate prenup before moving into White House
Melania Trump remained back in New York City after her husband’s inauguration, which at the time she explained was related to their son’s school year.
But a new book reveals the first lady also used her delayed arrival at the White House as leverage to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump, reported the Washington Post.
Melania Trump was angry over reports about Trump’s sexual indiscretions and extramarial affairs, and she wanted time to cool off and “amend her financial agreement with Trump,” wrote Post reporter Mary Jordan in her new book, “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.”
