Melania forced Trump to renegotiate prenup before moving into White House

President Donald Trump is moving forward with plans for a campaign rally in Oklahoma, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked him for asking supporters to waive liability for any coronavirus cases that spread among attendees.

The sign-up page for tickets to the Tulsa rally informs supporters that they "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19" and agree not to hold the campaign liable if they're infected by the potentially deadly virus.

"Do you want to go to a rally?" the "Morning Joe" host began. "Would you like to go a rally right now? I want to crowd in with a lot of people, yeah, inside. I want to do that. If you want to go to a Trump rally, you know, Donald Trump, he's so cool, he goes to -- he goes to a plant in Maine where they're making swabs and and he doesn't wear a mask because he thinks that's cool. Of course, they have to destroy all the work they're doing for testing because he didn't wear it, and you remember [White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows a couple days ago looking at the press going, 'You look funny in your masks.' [Politico reporter] Jake Sherman said, 'Yeah, because we don't want to die.' It's this fake macho B.S. they're trying to pull off."