Mike Pence busted by CNN for spreading COVID-19 misinformation as cases surge in multiple states

Host Alisyn Camerota started off by drawing attention to an editorial that Pence wrote for the Wall Street Journal in which he downplayed fears about the surging numbers of cases in states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona.
“Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the coronavirus task force, published an op-ed Tuesday that doctors say is riddled with misinformation,” Camerota explained. “Here are the facts: This morning, 21 states are reporting an increase in new cases. Ten of those — ten states are seeing a spike of 50 percent or more. Florida, Texas, and Arizona are setting records for most cases in a single day. Arizona and Texas also reporting a spike in hospitalizations, meaning more people are getting seriously sick.”
CNN reporter Rosa Flores then called out Pence for touting Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold his first campaign rally in months, as a major success story.
“The truth is, Oklahoma has seen newly reported cases increase since late May,” she explained, and then cited an unnamed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official who accused Pence of “cherry picking” positive data.
President Donald Trump and his most trusted campaign officials have turned to the Republican establishment for advice as his 2020 re-election chances sink under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting recession, but the candidate himself is finding it hard to break his old habits.
The president, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Brad Parscale have reached out to GOP strategist Karl Rove and other establishment figures to enlist support from groups backed by the Koch brothers and the Chamber of Commerce, reported Politico.
There is little doubt that reactions to the death of George Floyd signaled a turning point in mainstream support for anti-racist activism. For some who had previously sat on the sidelines of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, the stunning cruelty exposed in the series of videos that captured the final moments of Floyd's life was simply too blatant to ignore. Suddenly, new allies like Mitt Romney were out marching alongside seasoned veterans of the movement.
Local news station WCNC reports that the group has set up a "Burn Your Mask Challenge" on social media after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that he's considering mandating wearing face masks in public.