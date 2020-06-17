Mike Pence busted by CNN for spreading COVID-19 misinformation as cases surge in multiple states

CNN on Wednesday called out Vice President Mike Pence for spreading misleading and even false information about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Host Alisyn Camerota started off by drawing attention to an editorial that Pence wrote for the Wall Street Journal in which he downplayed fears about the surging numbers of cases in states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

“Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the coronavirus task force, published an op-ed Tuesday that doctors say is riddled with misinformation,” Camerota explained. “Here are the facts: This morning, 21 states are reporting an increase in new cases. Ten of those — ten states are seeing a spike of 50 percent or more. Florida, Texas, and Arizona are setting records for most cases in a single day. Arizona and Texas also reporting a spike in hospitalizations, meaning more people are getting seriously sick.”

CNN reporter Rosa Flores then called out Pence for touting Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold his first campaign rally in months, as a major success story.

“The truth is, Oklahoma has seen newly reported cases increase since late May,” she explained, and then cited an unnamed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official who accused Pence of “cherry picking” positive data.

