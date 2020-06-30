Mike Pence is ‘repudiating’ Trump as Republicans look to flee the president: MSNBC’s Heilemann
During a segment in MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” regular contributor John Heilemann said recent comments by Vice President Mike Pence make it appear that he is putting distance between himself and Donald Trump and may be a sign of the parting of the ways as the president’s fortunes plunge.
Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Heilemann explained that Pence is not the only one who seems to be moving away from the president.
“We’re not at the point yet, I want to be not hyperbolic about it, but we’re getting to a point where we’re going to get the answer to a question you’ve been asking me three and a half years, which is when are Republicans going to abandon Donald Trump and stop following him down the path to political doom as they have done for three and a half years,” he began.
“I have said to you, Joe, there will come a day when the math, the pure math of this — it’s not about principle, policy — it’s about the electoral math, the day will come when it’ll be more costly politically to stick with Donald Trump than it will be to leave Donald Trump,” he continued. “When we get to that moment, Republicans will abandon Donald Trump, this is a matter of pure self-interest.”
“[Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell standing up and wearing a mask is a direct repudiation to Donald Trump. [South Dakota Republican Senator] John Thune the other day stood up and said the White House needed to change its message,” he elaborated. “You pointed to the others. Mike Pence is now effectively repudiating the president, he’s on the phone with governors yesterday congratulating the governors who are shutting back down their states right now. That’s not an explicit repudiation of Donald Trump, but Mike Pence in a mask and not saying ‘full speed ahead on the economy, you governors who are being careful are doing the right thing,’ is Mike Pence understanding his political interests and Donald Trump’s interests are starting to diverge because the president has put them all in a position they could all be doomed.”
“You look up at the Senate and Republican senators, most of them did not mention Donald Trump yesterday about making statements on the Russian story,” he continued. “These are the sounds of Republicans starting to see the sign where the split has not yet come but it’s on the horizon and as Donald Trump keeps propelling them down the path towards political doom he will see people abandon him in explicit ways. We are not that far-off from that as his numbers continue to nose-dive.”
Trump buried for tweeting about defaced statues while ignoring Russians paying to have US soldiers killed
Donald Trump kicked off his Tuesday morning by crowing about arresting "anarchists" who threw paint on a statue in Manhattan at the same time that he has yet to condemn Russia for reportedly paying a bounty for the killing U.S. military personnel overseas.
According to the president, who has been waging a Twitter war on protesters, "We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!"
Commenters on Twitter were quick to note that he seems more concerned about memorials to those who have passed and less so with living and breathing Americans serving their country, with one former staffer from his 2016 presidential campaign writing, "You’re spending more time on this than on the bounties rewarding killing good American boys."
‘Widespread panic’: Trump advisers growing frantic as his reelection prospects spiral downward
The resurgence of COVID-19 in the United States is putting President Donald Trump's reelection chances in even greater peril, and Axios's Jonathan Swan reports that many Trump advisers are feeling "widespread panic" about what's to come.
According to Swan, new COVID-19 outbreaks in states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona have dampened "early optimism about a booming economic comeback" that would push Trump back into contention with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Content of Trump’s phone calls would lead to him getting booted from office: Carl Bernstein
Following up on his CNN report about Donald Trump's phone calls with world leaders that have been described as "disturbing," journalist Carl Bernstein appeared on "New Day" to describe words and terms that the president used that would likely get the president booted from office if Republicans heard them.