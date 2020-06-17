Mike Pompeo slipped Bolton a disparaging and profane note about Trump as president was meeting with Kim Jong-un: report

On Wednesday, The New York Times published some of the top-line revelations from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book alleging chaos and corruption within President Donald Trump’s administration.

Bolton, wrote Peter Baker, paints a “withering portrait of a president ignorant of even basic facts about the world, susceptible to transparent flattery by authoritarian leaders manipulating him and prone to false statements, foul-mouthed eruptions and snap decisions that aides try to manage or reverse.”

“Mr. Trump did not seem to know, for example, that Britain is a nuclear power and asked if Finland is part of Russia, Mr. Bolton writes,” said the report. “He came closer to withdrawing the United States from NATO than previously known. Even top advisers who position themselves as unswervingly loyal mock him behind his back. During Mr. Trump’s 2018 meeting with North Korea’s leader, according to the book, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Mr. Bolton a note disparaging the president, saying, ‘He is so full of shit.'”

Baker continued: “A month later, Mr. Bolton writes, Mr. Pompeo dismissed the president’s North Korea diplomacy, declaring that there was ‘zero probability of success.'”