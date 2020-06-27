Quantcast
Connect with us

Minneapolis cops indicted in George Floyd death could get their jobs back: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Saturday, NBC News walked through how a police union in Minneapolis, Minnesota, could try to put the fired police officers involved in the death of George Floyd back on the force.

Lt. Bob Kroll, who runs the Minneapolis Police Federation, has reportedly signaled he would like the dismissal investigated, writing, “They were fired without due process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kroll’s union has had great success in getting police officer terminations reversed — by appealing them to arbitrators,” reported Rich Schapiro. “Since 2006, eight Minneapolis police firings have been decided by arbitrators and all but two resulted in the officers getting their jobs back, according to an NBC News review of records from the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.”

“One officer punched a handcuffed man in the face multiple times, breaking his nose,” continued the report. “Another pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an altercation with his wife. “A third, Jason Andersen, was fired, reinstated, then fired again after a new incident of allegedly kicking a teenager in the head. That still didn’t end Andersen’s career — an arbitrator went on to reinstate him for a second time.”

Police unions in many cities have contracts that create prohibitive obstacles to firing police officers, and that — as in Minneapolis — create a process to allow officers to contest their firing.

The videotaped incident of former Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, as three other officers stood by without intervening, has sparked nationwide outrage and a wave of Black Lives Matter protests. Despite the egregiousness of the force incident, and despite prior complaints against Chauvin, even if he is not restored and even if he is convicted, he could potentially keep his pension.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for boasting his TV ratings are more important than polls showing him losing to Biden

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

After canceling his golf weekend in New Jersey this weekend, Donald Trump went on a Twitter tear early Saturday morning bosting about the Tv ratings for his Tulsa rally and Fox News interview in the past week, claiming those numbers have more bearing on how he will do in November's election than all the polls showing him losing to Joe Biden.

According to the president, "Do not believe the Fake News Media. Oklahoma speech had the highest Saturday television ratings in @FoxNews history. @seanhannity dominated T.V. with my interview on Thursday night, more than @CNN & MSDNC COMBINED. These are the real polls, the Silent Majority, not FAKE POLLS!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator melts down on Fox News for letting Trump ramble and damage his re-election chances

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump sat for a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity this week, and when asked what his plans were for a second term, he was unable to give a clear answer.

On Saturday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — one of the president's key Senate allies — lashed out at Hannity and Fox News for declining to press Trump on the matter.

Does FOXNews want Trump Re-elected?Watched Hannity/Trump interview/KEY QUESTION”What goals in next term?Trump starts answer/gets off point and Hannity helps digress and that’s end of the most important Q to get FOUR MORE YEARS OF DRAINING THE SWAMP &Justices

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A dereliction of duty: Bombshell NYT report reveals the Trump-Russia story is far from over

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

The news late yesterday was chilling: Russians have been paying Taliban militants to kill Americans in Afghanistan even as peace talks with the Taliban were under way, intelligence sources told The New York Times.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image