Missouri woman offers a bizarre excuse after viral video shows her waving Confederate flag and praising the KKK

Earlier in the week, a video from a Black Lives Matter protest in Branson, Missouri went viral. It showed a woman in a MAGA hat waving a Confederate flag at demonstrators, shouting “KKK belief!” and “I’ll teach my grandkids to hate you!”
On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that the woman in the video, Kim Jenkins, is apologizing — and trying to claim that wasn’t what she’s really like.
First of all, she claimed that she had “blacked out” during the rally and doesn’t remember what she said — and when reminded of what she had said, she disavowed it.
“I wasn’t saying I’m KKK or for the KKK,” she said to Ozarks First. “I was mocking them because I don’t like being called a racist.” She added that she has lost her job over the footage and “I didn’t understand that the Confederate flag meant hate. I don’t understand the whole history of the Confederate flag, but I’m learning.”
The demonstrations had taken place in front of Dixie Outfitters, a store owned by a couple who admit to being former supporters of the KKK.
