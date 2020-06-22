Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’ll teach my grandkids to hate you!’ Confederate flag-waving Trump supporter freaks out at BLM protesters

Published

3 mins ago

on

A Trump supporter waving a Confederate flag around was caught on camera this weekend telling a group of Black Lives Matter protesters that she would teach her grandchildren to “hate” them.

The video came from a Black Lives Matter protest that occurred outside of a Confederate memorabilia shop called Dixie Outfitters that’s located in Branson, Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video starts with a woman wearing a camouflage “Make America Great Again” hat on the back of a pickup truck yelling at people who are protesting outside of Dixie Outfitters.

“I will teach my grandkids to hate you all!” she shouted at the demonstrators.

Then she stood up, brandished the flag in front of the demonstrators, and said, “Suck on this!”

After this, she wrapped the flag around her back like a cape before turning back to the protesters and giving a supportive shout out to the Ku Klux Klan.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I’ll teach my grandkids to hate you!’ Confederate flag-waving Trump supporter freaks out at BLM protesters

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

A Trump supporter waving a Confederate flag around was caught on camera this weekend telling a group of Black Lives Matter protesters that she would teach her grandchildren to "hate" them.

The video came from a Black Lives Matter protest that occurred outside of a Confederate memorabilia shop called Dixie Outfitters that's located in Branson, Missouri.

Continue Reading

Activism

Kansas shaved ice stand says it’s ‘100% against racism’ despite ‘burning noose’ snow-cone flavor

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

The owner of a shaved ice stand in Kansas said this week a controversial snow-cone flavor will no longer be sold by his business.

Tropical Sno owner David Schaper told KSNF that his "burning noose" flavor had caused too much controversy.

“I’m not even going to have the flavor anymore, I guess," he lamented. "It’s caused so much controversy.”

Schaper explained that the "burning noose" flavor -- which combines grape, watermelon, and cotton candy -- was the idea of a "young African-American man."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I worked with Larry Kudlow — no one has less credibility’ on COVID-19: CNN’s John Harwood

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

John Harwood once worked at CNBC covering business, economics and the markets, but at CNN Harwood is at the White House covering the ever-evolving story about the future of the coronavirus in the United States.

"Look, eventually reality catches up to political baloney, and that's what's happening in real-time with coronavirus," said Harwood at the White House.

On Monday, the White House said that they would no longer require temperatures be taken to enter the building. It's a strange move given six of Trump's advance team, including two Secret Service agents, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tulsa rally.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image