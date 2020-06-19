Quantcast
Mitch McConnell explains how he’ll kill another COVID-19 stimulus bill

2 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that if there is a need for another stimulus bill to deal with the coronavirus, then the Senate will pass one. If they do have another bill, however, he’s ready to put a poisoned pill in it that would likely kill the bill.

“I am going to insist on liability protection related to coronavirus for doctors, hospitals, universities..and everybody who tried to help us through this pandemic,” said McConnell, according to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram.

President Donald Trump demanded that his supporters sign a waiver that they wouldn’t sue him if they get COVID-19 at his rally in Tulsa. While doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare locations are taking greater precautions, other locations are not, and there is a concern that workers will be forced into working in unsafe conditions without the legal ability to hold employers responsible.

McConnell then complained that the $600 for unemployment created a problem.

“It has made it harder for us to get people back to work, we’ve actually made it more challenging to get people back to work,” McConnell claimed. “That will expire in July. That will not be continued.”

Another major problem is that companies are filing for bankruptcy or they’ve lost so much money they can’t rehire people who are unemployed.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston

3 mins ago

June 19, 2020

On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.

According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.

As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.

Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq

‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney

5 mins ago

June 19, 2020

Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.

In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."

Vegas mayor deletes ‘national martini day’ message sent on Juneteenth — that wasn’t even a real martini

14 mins ago

June 19, 2020

The City of Las Vegas on Friday deleted a "National Martini Day" message sent from the mayor on Juneteenth.

Longtime Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted the tweet had been deleted.

The city of Las Vegas just deleted the tweet it put out for the Mayors Goodman on Juneteenth celebrating National Martini Day with a video produced by the city of them mixing a drink that, by the way, is not really a martini.

But....always screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Md8fTdhuzN

