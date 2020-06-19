Mitch McConnell explains how he’ll kill another COVID-19 stimulus bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that if there is a need for another stimulus bill to deal with the coronavirus, then the Senate will pass one. If they do have another bill, however, he’s ready to put a poisoned pill in it that would likely kill the bill.

“I am going to insist on liability protection related to coronavirus for doctors, hospitals, universities..and everybody who tried to help us through this pandemic,” said McConnell, according to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram.

President Donald Trump demanded that his supporters sign a waiver that they wouldn’t sue him if they get COVID-19 at his rally in Tulsa. While doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare locations are taking greater precautions, other locations are not, and there is a concern that workers will be forced into working in unsafe conditions without the legal ability to hold employers responsible.

McConnell then complained that the $600 for unemployment created a problem.

“It has made it harder for us to get people back to work, we’ve actually made it more challenging to get people back to work,” McConnell claimed. “That will expire in July. That will not be continued.”

Another major problem is that companies are filing for bankruptcy or they’ve lost so much money they can’t rehire people who are unemployed.