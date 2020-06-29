Mitch McConnell shredded for coming out in support of wearing masks ’75 days’ and ‘125,000 bodies too late’

Wearing a mask has somehow become part of the Republican Party’s ongoing war against science and facts. For some reason, President Donald Trump refuses to wear a mask and has mocked some of those who do so. He hasn’t mandated masks at his events and at a GOP conference in Arizona.

Supporters have been dogged about their stance against masks, taking to municipal meetings to clutch their throats and pretend they are somehow suffocating.

Public opinion has turned against the mask-phobic and many have posted videos of irate white women having public meltdowns when asked to put one on. Since the winds shifted, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has decided that masks are important.

We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people. Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 29, 2020

Predictable, Republicans unleashed on McConnell treating him like a traitor to their pro-COVID advocacy.

You can take your mask and shove it up your a$$‼️ — Sara (@skb_sara) June 29, 2020

On the other side, it prompted many to ask where McConnell has been for the last 75 days and why McConnell has been so unwilling to weigh in on the mask battle until now.

You can see the comments below:

75 days too late but ok — Yuri Thomas (@YuriThomas99) June 29, 2020

It’s about damn time you came out with this. Now, bring up the Hero’s Act and help struggling families. — Pat Fuller #StopKillingBlackPeople #JustWearAMask (@bannerite) June 29, 2020

Now you promote this after 4 months? Your credibility is shot. — shelly (@shelly55821433) June 29, 2020

The turtle finally woke up. — Ed Kamen (@EdKamen) June 29, 2020

That is an excellent, rational, informed assessment, and simple but superb advice. I do have one question, though… Who are you? And what have you done with McConnell? — MutherBear (@MuthrBear) June 29, 2020

As if you care? Do you not possess one shred of decency within your being? If so, STFU and just quit. From where most of us sit you are a pathetic old relic that exposes your racist and your insipid greed. — Michael Hall (@AugustEve2012) June 29, 2020

You are 4 months and 125k dead Americans too late. — so-called 'stay home, save lives' yo (@yoyo_yelena) June 29, 2020

Too little, too late. AKA: WTAF? — Deena Burnett (@dl_burn) June 29, 2020

This means you’re going to admit republicans have been dangerously wrong for several months, and got a bunch of people killed, right Mitch McConman? — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) June 29, 2020

Your party has stigmatized a belief in science because it wins you a hammerlock on the voting pool that is fearful, superstitious, and ignorant. Unfortunately, that also has negative consequences. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 29, 2020

