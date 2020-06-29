Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell shredded for coming out in support of wearing masks ’75 days’ and ‘125,000 bodies too late’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Wearing a mask has somehow become part of the Republican Party’s ongoing war against science and facts. For some reason, President Donald Trump refuses to wear a mask and has mocked some of those who do so. He hasn’t mandated masks at his events and at a GOP conference in Arizona.

Supporters have been dogged about their stance against masks, taking to municipal meetings to clutch their throats and pretend they are somehow suffocating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public opinion has turned against the mask-phobic and many have posted videos of irate white women having public meltdowns when asked to put one on. Since the winds shifted, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has decided that masks are important.

Predictable, Republicans unleashed on McConnell treating him like a traitor to their pro-COVID advocacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side, it prompted many to ask where McConnell has been for the last 75 days and why McConnell has been so unwilling to weigh in on the mask battle until now.

You can see the comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP governor is frustrating local officials in Texas for blocking coronavirus restrictions: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

As Texas grapples with soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, local elected officials in some of the state’s most populous counties are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to roll back business reopenings and allow them to reinstate stay-at-home orders for their communities in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins says she had no idea Brett Kavanaugh was so anti-choice

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

After being shredded online Monday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was trying to clean up her vote to support anti-choice justice Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Collins, who has long claimed to be pro-choice, said that she believed Kavanaugh when he lied to her saying that he would uphold all legal precedent for abortion cases.

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would strike down the Louisiana law that required abortion physicians have hospital admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic. Chief Justice John Roberts said that he must follow the precedent and strike down the law because a similar Texas law was also struck down.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-FBI agent warns Bill Barr will engage in ‘mother of all gaslights’ to save Trump from Russia bounty scandal

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that Attorney General William Barr is likely to once again weaponize the Department of Justice to protect President Donald Trump from the scandal over Russian bounties on U.S. troops.

Folks, we are about to experience the mother of all gaslights in response to the Putin bounties.

My wager: Bill Barr is going to launch an "investigation" into the "leaker" who gave the story to the NY Times which is also going to somehow become magically connected to Obamagate

Continue Reading
 
 