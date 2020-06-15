Morning Joe panelist stunned by latest GOP problems: ‘Hard to imagine how things could be worse for Republicans’
A discussion on a surprising surge by the opponent of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) led an MSNBC “Morning Joe” regular to express shock at how badly the upcoming election looks for the Republican Party.
After co-host Mika Brzezinski read off the poll numbers showing 46% of likely voters say they would back Democrat Theresa Greenfield if the election were held today, and 43% say they would back Ernst, Kasie Hunt expressed genuine surprise.
“She’s been tweeting thank you videos to President Trump. and the reality is that what has unfolded in the last five or six months is — I mean, I’m almost afraid to say this because 2020 has thrown so many curve balls our way, but it’s hard to imagine how things could be worse for Republicans who basically made this bed with Donald Trump,” she exclaimed. “They said anyone who goes against him is essentially getting decapitated politically, we don’t want to risk it, we’re going to embrace him as tightly as we can. and then coronavirus happened and now people are in the streets and frankly, the president’s divisive rhetoric is aggressively turning people against him.”
“You’re looking at — there’s a poll out of Arkansas over the weekend — just one poll, we don’t want to make too big of a deal out of it, but it shows the president’s disapproval and Sen. Tom Cotton’s disapproval moving by 10 or 20 points in some cases,” she continued. “If you’re Joni Ernst, how do you make the decision to throw all of that aside suddenly? The loyalty that this president demands as well from these candidates puts them in an unbelievably difficult position.”
Protest in a small town: Black Lives Matter comes to rural America — and it matters
DELHI, N.Y. — According to the New York Times' remarkable list of Black Lives Matter protests over the last two weeks, the largest outpouring of street activism since the Vietnam War has now spread to more than 2,000 cities and towns in every American state. Certainly the biggest and most newsworthy protests have occurred in large, diverse and often symbolic or significant cities: Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, but also New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and every other metropolis of note. What was less expected, and perhaps even more striking, were the protests we've now seen in hundreds of second-tier cities and small towns clear across the country, including many places with overwhelmingly white populations.
Trump’s walking and drinking problems at West Point should worry his campaign: columnist
In a column for Politico, longtime political observer Jeff Greenfield explained that images and video of Donald Trump struggling to raise a glass of water to his mouth and slowly and carefully walking down a ramp at West Point this past weekend likely did major damage to his 2020 re-election hopes.
Over the weekend speculation was rampant on social media about the state of the president's health -- driven in part by the Never Trumpers at the Lincoln Project -- and tone and discussion about the topic has added a new hurdle for a campaign that already is struggling with collapsing poll numbers over the president's other missteps on the economy and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Devastating new anti-Trump ad puts Lindsey Graham in an awkward spot: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough wondered how a new anti-Trump ad will effect Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whose effusive praise for Joe Biden serves as the centerpiece of the new commercial from Republicans Against Trump.
Graham, one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken allies, is shown voicing his respect and fondness for Biden, a longtime Democratic senator, and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts said that could make things awkward for the South Carolina Republican.
"The ad is set to run on Fox News in Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Greenville, South Carolina," said co-host Mika Brzezinski. "That's Lindsey Graham's home state."