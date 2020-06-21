‘Mortified and humiliated’: Image of Trump returning from Tulsa rally is mocked for ‘look of defeat’

An image of Donald Trump returning from his rally in Tulsa on Saturday was panned on the internet as a “defeat” for the president.

The image which was captured by an Associated Press photographer was shared on Twitter. It shows a president who is clearly tired as he returns to the White House.

This was the image captured by an ⁦@AP⁩ photographer as a rather disheveled looking Donald John Trump returned from his “fun night” in #Tulsa . pic.twitter.com/KBnefynKyi — PETER MAER (@petermaer) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Users of the social media platform could not resist commenting on the president’s appearance.

Read some of the comments below.

that is Pulitizer prize winning photo — Marlene Koenig (@royalmusing) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The shoulder pads make him look more saquatch-esque than he otherwise would. — Katy Khan (@Freethoughtkaty) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Look at that makeup — Kate Johnson (@kit_kat585) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@realDonaldTrump One for the ages: This is the photo of a defeated and exposed fraud Donald J Trump which will live through time. — MJ Lebowitz (@MikeeMikeNY) June 21, 2020

Mortified and humiliated, @realDonaldTrump cannot escape the glare of the lights or the flash of the cameras as he walks from Marine One to the WH. — Fearless in Philly (@paka0401) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That is one sad, pitiful looking old tired man. — Corrina's stayin' home ️ #VoteBlueNoMatterWho (@Corrina_L525) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please make this an iconic image of the Trump presidency. It will be like Nixon's victory signal photo, but much sadder. — Parmesan & Pinot – Wear a Mask (@ParmesanPinot) June 21, 2020

Disheveled, defeated, humiliated. His pathetic dog and pony show of racism, xenophobia, corruption and lies is getting old; he was undermined, outclassed and embarrassed by teenagers across the nation who coordinated mass purchases of tickets. Bad night for him and his cult! — Fátima Ptacek (@FatimaPtacek) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The look of DEFEAT! — Cindy C. (@mtcatlady17) June 21, 2020

A big orange ball of gas slipping below the horizon. Like watching a sunset. — Michael Sarvi (@GetGamescape) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The face of failure. — cubman (@andypaughrules1) June 21, 2020

The look of a defeated con artist who realizes the deception, incompetence and lies have caught up with him, only to relegate him to being the object of ridicule for eons. — Frank Hart (@FrankAH3) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo says it all…looks like he was rode hard and put up wet — Kerri Brown (@Kerrib936) June 21, 2020

Pimpin ain’t easy — ohiopaleo (@ohiopaleo) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Congrats @AP for capturing this historic photo of the President of the Confederacy unable to hide the fact that defeat emanated from his very core as he stumbled back to a White House last night! #defeated #TrumpRallyFail — PressSec Fortheresistance (@PresssecF) June 21, 2020

I see the next Project Lincoln ad. "Why is Sad Trump Sad"? Is it because a thousand Americans are dying every day? Is it because black Americans are being murdered by the people paid to protect them? No, he's sad because he was punk'd by teenagers. — Shellie Pete (@Rickleskilly) June 21, 2020