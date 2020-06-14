Quantcast
MSNBC guest tells Ben Carson to ‘shut the hell up’ after comments about Rayshard Brooks killing

Published

4 mins ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, “Unfiltered” host Roland Martin advised Housing and Urban Development head Ben Carson to “Shut the hell up” after he went on TV Sunday morning and said the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks was “not clear cut.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Martin was scathing in his criticism of one of Donald Trump’s cabinet members, saying Carson has no idea what he is talking about.

Rolling a clip of Carson stating, “I think this is a situation that is not clear-cut like the callous murder that occurred in Minnesota and it really requires some heads of people who actually know what should be done under these circumstances to make a judgment,” host Witt pressed Martin for a response.

“Okay, Roland, what do you make of all of that?” the MSNBC host asked.

“I would say to Secretary Ben Carson, ‘shut the hell up, okay?'” he shot back. “You are a neurosurgeon and this is very basic, okay? You saw a scuffle there — you, as police officers, you should not be firing at someone who is running away. Michael Slager is in federal prison right now because of what he did to Walter Scott, and numerous examples as well.”

‘”In Georgia, the law, the Taser is not considered a deadly weapon and it was a Taser!” he exclaimed. “He’s running away, you have his car and his license, you could arrest him. And this is what people — for some reason, I don’t understand why this is so hard for Ben Carson to say we don’t know what was in the officer’s mind?”

“This is simple,” he continued. ” Dude is coming away and I could catch him and arrest him later. You can’t revive him later — he’s not Lazarus and you’re not Jesus.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
