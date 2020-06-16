MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika crack up at Trump’s ‘magical thinking’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski laughed out loud over President Donald Trump’s latest complaints about coronavirus testing.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts rolled video of the president complaining that the “downside” to testing was that it raised the total number of cases, saying that “if we stopped testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both hosts laughed out loud at the president’s remarks, and tried to make sense of what he could possibly mean.

“What does he mean cases — like, officially?” Brzezinski said. “Because people still have it.”

“And they’re dying of it,” Scarborough added. “That’s the remarkable thing.”

The United States has passed 117,000 deaths, and Scarborough said the president doesn’t seem to understand or care.

“Donald Trump keeps saying that if we don’t test for the coronavirus,” he said, “then it will magically go away, we won’t have any more cases. Actually, testing for the coronavirus does not kill people. That’s just like saying, you know, pregnancies would be driven down to zero if we stopped having pregnancy tests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-host Willie Geist then chimed in, saying there was no need to unravel Trump’s meaning.

“I think he meant exactly what he said, and how do we know this?” Geist said. “He said it before. He just showed yesterday what he said a month ago, in the middle of May, he made this almost identical comment that we thought was a slip of the tongue or misunderstanding, he means what he says. He’s frustrated because 2 million cases, with 117,000 deaths, he just means we’re testing a lot, and if we would just stop that testing we wouldn’t have the alarm over the number of cases.”

“I can’t explain it any further than that except to say when you say it twice, I think it means you believe it,” Geist added.