MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously mocks Trump for risking supporters’ lives to bask in another rally

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is moving forward with plans for a campaign rally in Oklahoma, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked him for asking supporters to waive liability for any coronavirus cases that spread among attendees.

The sign-up page for tickets to the Tulsa rally informs supporters that they “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19” and agree not to hold the campaign liable if they’re infected by the potentially deadly virus.

“Do you want to go to a rally?” the “Morning Joe” host began. “Would you like to go a rally right now? I want to crowd in with a lot of people, yeah, inside. I want to do that. If you want to go to a Trump rally, you know, Donald Trump, he’s so cool, he goes to — he goes to a plant in Maine where they’re making swabs and and he doesn’t wear a mask because he thinks that’s cool. Of course, they have to destroy all the work they’re doing for testing because he didn’t wear it, and you remember [White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows a couple days ago looking at the press going, ‘You look funny in your masks.’ [Politico reporter] Jake Sherman said, ‘Yeah, because we don’t want to die.’ It’s this fake macho B.S. they’re trying to pull off.”

Scarborough then slammed Trump for caring more about lawsuit money than his supporters’ health.

“But here’s the deal, Donald Trump, in the immortal words of Ross Perot, when the rubber meets the road, when it has to do with Donald Trump’s money, suddenly he believes in science,” he said. “I’ve seen the light, I’ve seen the light. Praise the Lord, I’ve seen the light. The message on the campaign website for re-elect Donald Trump, commander in chief, without a mask, says this: ‘If you want to register for his rally in Tulsa by clicking below, you are acknowledging an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present by attending the rally. You and your guest voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and you agree not to hold — you agree not to hold — you agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President Inc. or the stadium liable for any illness or injury.'”

“There is another way I could have written this,” he added. “I tried to help them out with a succinct tweet, and it goes something like this: ‘Come to our rally. P.S., it could kill you, but that’s your problem.'”

