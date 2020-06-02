Quantcast
Connect with us

Multiple GOP senators criticize Trump’s church stunt: ‘Don’t know what point the president was trying to make’

Published

1 min ago

on

Several Republican senators on Tuesday were critical of President Donald Trump’s photo op at the St. John’s Church in Washington D.C. that necessitated launching teargas at peaceful protesters.

Via Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) criticized Trump for going to the church for his photo op right as the curfew in Washington D.C. went into effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he’d have gone out there yesterday morning rather than right before curfew, that would have been a non-issue,” he said. “The whole appearance at that time, right before curfew, I thought was wrong timing.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) similarly said he was confused by what the president was doing.

“I don’t know what the point the president was trying to make,” he said. “Trying to restore order is a good thing, attack on a church is a terrible thing. I don’t think it advanced the ball one way or another.”

And Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said he didn’t see the need to clear out peaceful protesters with teargas, while also saying he wished law enforcement officers would do “soul searching” when it comes to use of force.

“I think you’ve gotta do better than that,” he said. “I think it was a peaceful protest.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks was behind Trump photo-op stunt that led to peaceful protesters being teargassed: reports

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

According to reports from both the New York Times and the Daily Mail, Hope Hicks, who now serves as counselor to the president, was the brains behind having Donald Trump leisurely stroll from the White House over to St. John's church for a photo-op that has turned into a public relations disaster for the administration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon distances itself from White House move to gas protesters for photo-op

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Monday, President Donald Trump responded to reports that he was rushed to the bunker as protesters surrounded the White House, by having the military gas the activists so he could walk to St. John's church and do a photo-op with an upsidedown Bible.

Now, senior defense officials are saying that Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley didn't intend to be part of Trump's photo-op.

After the briefing from the president when Trump announced he was going to "a very special place," Esper and Milley left, intending to review National Guard troops in the area, said Missy Ryan at the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘literally and figuratively isolated’ as he struggles to modify his approach to ongoing racial unrest: op-ed

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

According to reports, President Trump's advisers had been urging him to abandon the politics of grievance and shift his focus to uniting the country. But in the end, as always, "Trump’s gut won out," Sam Stein and Asawin Suebsaengwrote in The Daily Beast this Tuesday.

"Through it all, Trump was resistant. Barricaded in the halls of the White House, he fumed at the job being done by others, tweeted his rage, and then, finally, dabbled in a bit of strongman showmanship that would have come off as even more dictatorial if it hadn’t been so poorly rehearsed," write Stein and Suebsaeng, referring to Trump's photo op in front of a vandalized D.C. church.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image