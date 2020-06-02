Multiple GOP senators criticize Trump’s church stunt: ‘Don’t know what point the president was trying to make’

Several Republican senators on Tuesday were critical of President Donald Trump’s photo op at the St. John’s Church in Washington D.C. that necessitated launching teargas at peaceful protesters.
Via Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) criticized Trump for going to the church for his photo op right as the curfew in Washington D.C. went into effect.
“If he’d have gone out there yesterday morning rather than right before curfew, that would have been a non-issue,” he said. “The whole appearance at that time, right before curfew, I thought was wrong timing.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) similarly said he was confused by what the president was doing.
“I don’t know what the point the president was trying to make,” he said. “Trying to restore order is a good thing, attack on a church is a terrible thing. I don’t think it advanced the ball one way or another.”
And Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said he didn’t see the need to clear out peaceful protesters with teargas, while also saying he wished law enforcement officers would do “soul searching” when it comes to use of force.
“I think you’ve gotta do better than that,” he said. “I think it was a peaceful protest.”
