"My God!': CNN's Anderson Cooper appalled by the real reason Trump went to St. John's Church

3 mins ago

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump appeared to cause mass disruption and chaos as federal police cleared peaceful protesters with forceful tactics outside the White House ahead of his walk to the nearby St. John’s Church.

And when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins told Anderson Cooper on air of the reported reason behind this move, the host was shocked and appalled.

“Sources are telling my colleague Kevin Liptak that, in part, the reason the president made this trip outside the gates of the White House — a really rare trip, where you do not often see the president walk out of the front door of the White House, walk across Lafayette Square, to St. John’s — was driven, in part, that he was upset by coverage of the fact that he had been rushed to the underground bunker on Friday night during the protests that you saw breaking out here, in front of the White House,” she said.

“Oh my God!” said Cooper, rolling his eyes. “Wow! We are in trouble. This country is being led by a man … he was taken to a bunker, and you know, he’s hiding in a bunker, and he’s embarrassed that people know that. So what does he have to do? He has to sic police on peaceful protesters so he can make a big show of being, you know, the little big man, walking to a closed down church. And then, you know, he always talks about the world laughing — that the world is laughing at the governors right now. They’re not laughing at the governors, they’re standing in horror at what is happening. The only people that the world is laugh at is the president of the United States.”

CNN reports that Trump used tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters for a photo op, after being upset about media coverage about him being rushed to a bunker. pic.twitter.com/LN0tA51gjA

— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) June 2, 2020


