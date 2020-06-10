Quantcast
Connect with us

NASCAR fans explode with anger over Confederate flag ban: ‘Good luck on filling those stands’

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced the Confederate battle banner would be prohibited at all of its events and properties.

But this decision did not go over well with fans, 80 percent of whom are white and 37 percent of whom are Southerners. In no time, NASCAR’s Facebook page was flooded with enraged reactions to the ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your fans were slim to none prior to COVID. Good luck on filling those stands,” said one commenter. “This sport has went [sic] to complete crap. The next thing they will ban is the prayer at the beginning of races because God forbid it ‘offends’ someone.”

Other NASCAR fans directed rage at Bubba Wallace, the first full-time Black NASCAR driver since 1971, who had been vocal in pushing for the policy change.

“Bubba don’t like it Bubba should go find a new profession!” wrote one commenter. “Don’t come into a sport and try to change it! Not that he’s any good anyways!”

And still others warned that NASCAR will be unable to enforce the ban in the campgrounds around the tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NASCAR fans explode with anger over Confederate flag ban: ‘Good luck on filling those stands’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced the Confederate battle banner would be prohibited at all of its events and properties.

But this decision did not go over well with fans, 80 percent of whom are white and 37 percent of whom are Southerners. In no time, NASCAR's Facebook page was flooded with enraged reactions to the ban.

nascar facebook poppin off pic.twitter.com/53hmnAS7Ex

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks for Confederate statues to be removed from the US Capitol

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent a letter to Sen Roy Blunt (R-MO), who chairs the Joint Committee on the Library, tasked with managing Statuary Hall in the US Capitol building. In the letter, she requests 11 statues that represent failed Confederate soldiers and generals be removed.

"Among these 11 are Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens, President and Vice President of the Confederate States of America, respectively, both of whom were charged with treason against the United States," Pelosi wrote in her letter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from all events after public pressure: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it would be prohibiting the display of the Confederate battle banner at all of its events:

JUST IN: @NASCAR has announced that the displaying of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all their events and properties. pic.twitter.com/odt4axdZOy

— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 10, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image