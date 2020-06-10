NASCAR fans explode with anger over Confederate flag ban: ‘Good luck on filling those stands’

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced the Confederate battle banner would be prohibited at all of its events and properties.

But this decision did not go over well with fans, 80 percent of whom are white and 37 percent of whom are Southerners. In no time, NASCAR’s Facebook page was flooded with enraged reactions to the ban.

nascar facebook poppin off pic.twitter.com/53hmnAS7Ex — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your fans were slim to none prior to COVID. Good luck on filling those stands,” said one commenter. “This sport has went [sic] to complete crap. The next thing they will ban is the prayer at the beginning of races because God forbid it ‘offends’ someone.”

Other NASCAR fans directed rage at Bubba Wallace, the first full-time Black NASCAR driver since 1971, who had been vocal in pushing for the policy change.

“Bubba don’t like it Bubba should go find a new profession!” wrote one commenter. “Don’t come into a sport and try to change it! Not that he’s any good anyways!”

And still others warned that NASCAR will be unable to enforce the ban in the campgrounds around the tracks.