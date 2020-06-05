National Guard troops hospitalized after lightning strike in DC’s Lafayette Park
Two National Guard troops were struck by lightning in Lafayette Park, where some of their comrades had fired chemical irritants and less-lethal bullets on peaceful protesters.
The pair was hospitalized shortly after midnight after lightning struck the public square outside the White House, a little over three days after U.S. Park Police and the National Guard violently cleared out protesters ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump to a nearby church.
The troops were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesman for D.C. Fire.
Shortly after midnight, #DCsBravest received a call for a report of 2 military personnel suffering the effects of a nearby lighting strike within the Lafayette Park perimeter. Both were transported with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JvwRIHk74k
— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) June 5, 2020