National Guard troops hospitalized after lightning strike in DC’s Lafayette Park

Two National Guard troops were struck by lightning in Lafayette Park, where some of their comrades had fired chemical irritants and less-lethal bullets on peaceful protesters.

The pair was hospitalized shortly after midnight after lightning struck the public square outside the White House, a little over three days after U.S. Park Police and the National Guard violently cleared out protesters ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump to a nearby church.

The troops were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesman for D.C. Fire.