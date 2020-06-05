Quantcast
National Guard troops hospitalized after lightning strike in DC’s Lafayette Park

Published

1 min ago

on

Two National Guard troops were struck by lightning in Lafayette Park, where some of their comrades had fired chemical irritants and less-lethal bullets on peaceful protesters.

The pair was hospitalized shortly after midnight after lightning struck the public square outside the White House, a little over three days after U.S. Park Police and the National Guard violently cleared out protesters ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump to a nearby church.

The troops were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesman for D.C. Fire.


