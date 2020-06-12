‘National laughingstock’ Devin Nunes ridiculed for ‘wanting more humiliation and pain’

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suffered intense mockery online after his attorney acknowledged setbacks in their attempt to unmask a parody Twitter account posing as his cow.

After the latest development in the case of Nunes fight @DevinCow in court, the Republican congressman was met with derision online.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

In the “some good news” category: “‘We’re trying to figure out who they are, and we read the comments on Twitter, as painful as it is, we do that every day,’ Biss said. ‘But we’re at a dead end.’” 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/WPpd3N2PVg — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 12, 2020

Here we are with civil unrest, a pandemic killing thousands upon thousands, 20 million people out of work yet Devin Nunes spends his time trying to expose a parody cow. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) June 12, 2020

It’s been over two years and I still laugh every time that I remember that Devin Nunes is suing a fictional cow… and failing at it. pic.twitter.com/UVUl9imC3q — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) June 13, 2020

"The cow account, @devincow, has more than 700,000 people following messages that mock the congressman as “treasonous cowpoke.” It had about 1,000 before the lawsuit." 😂😂https://t.co/cMpXXyQpys — David Sanger, Photographer (@davidsanger) June 12, 2020

Devin Nunes made himself a national laughingstock when he decided to sue a Cow for being mean to him. And now he’s losing to that Cow. It’s like someone punching themselves in the face over and over again, but wanting more humiliation and pain. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 12, 2020

Devin Nunes subpoenaed me in hopes of learning more about @DevinCow. I told him to fuck off. And he ain’t doing very well. Stand up to bullies and traitors and kiss asses. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 13, 2020

This Devin Nunes shit continues to be one of the longest self owns I have ever seen. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 12, 2020

On today's episode of I DON'T GIVE A FUCK Devin Nunes's hunt for Twitter cow's identity is at a "dead end," according to his attorney MOO Bad for you Devin. Maybe you'll think twice next time you try to sue a social media cow Spare fucks that this cow turd lost his lawsuit? 😂 — WTFGOP? #BlackLivesMatter (@DogginTrump) June 12, 2020

ICYMI: My opponent @DevinNunes' quest to discover the identity of @DevinCow has been thwarted yet again. Devin would be really embarrassed if everyone found out he got beat by a twitter cow, again. So definitely don't RT this. Do. not. do. it.https://t.co/aJRSV88y6q — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) June 13, 2020

California nincowpoop Devin Nunes is udderly unable to determine the identities of his bovine Twitter tormentors @DevinCow and Devin Cow's Mom. They should moove to dismiss. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 13, 2020

Alternative headline: Devin Nunes should have steered clear of high steaks Twitter beef. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 12, 2020

I served in Congress with Devin Nunes. I can attest to the fact that he’s a moron. https://t.co/QlhC63xmdy — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020

I’m not a Democrat. I’m a conservative. I served in Congress with Devin Nunes. He’s been in DC too long, and all he cares about is defending Trump. He doesn’t care about defending the country. Nunes needs to lose. Support @PhilArballo2020, his Democratic opponent. I am. https://t.co/hgLj96nB4I — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020