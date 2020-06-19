Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain who sounded the alarm about outbreak of COVID-19 on his ship

The Navy announced Friday that it is upholding the firing of Cpt. Brett Crozier, who wrote a letter to military leaders begging for help with COVID-19 as it was spreading throughout the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Politico reported that despite complaints from sailors and an outcry from the community, Crozier is still being fired by the U.S. Navy.

“This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do,” Crozier wrote, according to the San Francisco Chronicle in March. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

Trump attacked the Captain’s letter, despite not reading it.

