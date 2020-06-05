‘Nazi Nuremberg defense’: Buffalo police ripped for defending cops who pushed elderly man

The Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team was harshly criticized online after all 57 officers resigned from the team in solidarity with officers who were suspended for shoving an elderly man during protests against police violence.

Video went viral on Thursday that showed police shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who bled from the ear after his head hit the concrete with a thud.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president John Evans said in a statement.

The “superior orders” defense is also known as the Nuremberg defense, which was used by Nazis tried for war crimes.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

1. Buffalo PD cops almost kill an elder

2. They act with extreme indifference

3. Even though they see it's caught on camera

4. BPD suspends (only) two of them

5. 57 of them resign in solidarity bc bad apples do apparently spoil a bunch

6. THE FUCKING NAZI NUREMBERG DEFENSE https://t.co/aOXeuDKZQY — Slade (@Slade) June 5, 2020

all 57 of these mfers should be fired in disgust imo https://t.co/CwzbpAtZOI — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 5, 2020

An exceedingly rare instance of 'the trash taking itself out' in real life. And where have we heard that line before, hmm? 🤔 *Cough*Nuremberg*Cough* https://t.co/GI1oQU1F85 — Natee ~A drift of dust~ (@Himmapaan) June 5, 2020

(if someone is ordered to commit a war crime and there is an available moral option that they do not choose, they are a war criminal) — dj smarf: local nyantifa chapter (@emiyannn) June 5, 2020

The name for this is literally the "Nuremberg defense." It didn't work for the Nazis and I sure as hell hope it doesn't work for fascist cops. https://t.co/e3HzeD9UlX — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) June 5, 2020

Joe Biden says 10-15% of Americans are not very good people. Buffalo cops prove him right. 57 of them resign to support suspended officers who pushed down elderly man. Offer the Nazis' trusty Nuremberg Defense: "They were just following orders" https://t.co/a8RTrvwfnm — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 5, 2020

80 years after the Nuremberg trials and cops really are still pulling out "I was just following orders " as a justification to violate basic human rights We didn't accept that excuse from Nazis in 1945-6, and we damn well shouldn't be accepting it from American cops in 2020. https://t.co/qGtHeYXOYZ — LD (@LDeeep) June 5, 2020

“The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him.” – Nuremberg Principle IV https://t.co/r4kyZtwjr7 — heathen king (@heathen_king) June 5, 2020

Does anyone have a time machine? I think we need to go back and redo the Nuremberg trials. Apparently "just following orders" is a perfect excuse for any action. https://t.co/8J3kQp2XtH — beeeeennnn 벤 (@beeeeennnn_) June 5, 2020