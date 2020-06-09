New Lincoln Project ad compares Trump’s meager inauguration crowd to massive protests against racism

The conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project released a new attack ad against President Donald Trump highlighting the massive protests against police brutality.

The ad, released Tuesday, ties the president’s policies to the protests, which have raged across the United States — and even overseas — in response to the police killing of George Floyd and other Black men and women.

“It took almost four years for Trump to get the crowds he wanted,” the narrator says, after showing the relatively paltry attendance for his January 2017 inauguration.

“Imagine how big the crowds will be when he’s gone,” the ad concludes.