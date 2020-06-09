Quantcast
New Lincoln Project ad compares Trump’s meager inauguration crowd to massive protests against racism

Published

2 hours ago

on

The conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project released a new attack ad against President Donald Trump highlighting the massive protests against police brutality.

The ad, released Tuesday, ties the president’s policies to the protests, which have raged across the United States — and even overseas — in response to the police killing of George Floyd and other Black men and women.

“It took almost four years for Trump to get the crowds he wanted,” the narrator says, after showing the relatively paltry attendance for his January 2017 inauguration.

“Imagine how big the crowds will be when he’s gone,” the ad concludes.


Here’s the outrageous OAN segment that led Trump to falsely smear a 75-year-old protestor as an ‘Antifa provocateur’

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Buffalo police have been widely criticized for a disturbing incident in which a 75-year-old George Floyd protestor, Martin Gugino, was violently shoved to the ground. And now — based on reporting by the right-wing cable news outlet One America News President Donald Trump — is smearing the man as an “Antifa provocateur.”

OANN or OAN prides itself on being more pro-Trump than Fox News, which Trump has criticized at times for not being consistently supportive of him. Here's the segment the network aired on Gugino.

Here's that OANN report that led to the president's tweet. pic.twitter.com/GvCLyjJ5Vt

Activism

Korean man beaten on California bus by passengers fearing ‘the Chinese virus’: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A man of Korean ethnicity was reportedly beaten while riding a bus in Rialto, California.

The man's granddaughter revealed the incident in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of a man who had been badly beaten.

"My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean [because] they didn’t want 'the Chinese virus' Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians," she wrote. "Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say."

The granddaughter later reported that her grandfather is at home recovering. She said police are trying to find the people responsible for the beating.

2020 Election

‘Angry’ Trump is headed for defeat and can’t afford to lose more GOP support: columnist

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

In his column for Bloomberg, longtime political observer Jonathan Bernstein stated that Donald Trump is on the road to defeat in November as he watches members of his own party -- as well as military leaders -- turn on him at the same time recent polls show him falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden who is expected to be the Democratic nominee.

According to the columnist, a collection of "little things" related to the president paint a portrait of a man who is "angry, adrift and headed toward defeat."

