New Lincoln Project ad hammers Trump’s brutal response to Black Lives Matter protests

The Lincoln Project released a new ad hammering President Donald Trump’s brutal response to nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

The anti-Trump conservative group opens the ad with Ronald Reagan’s speech grieving the Space Shuttle Challenger astronauts, and then moves through Bill Clinton’s response to the Oklahoma City bombing, George W. Bush’s response to 9/11 and Barack Obama’s response to the Charleston church massacre — and then shows Trump’s response to protests over George Floyd’s police killing.

“As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers,” Trumps said earlier this month. “We dominate the streets.”