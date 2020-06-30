New York expands list of states subject to COVID-19 quarantine
New York on Tuesday doubled to 16 the number of US states whose residents must go into quarantine if they visit, Governor Andrew Cuomo said amid surging coronavirus infection rates.
Cuomo said visitors from California, Nevada, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee must now quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New York.
This expands a travel advisory he and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut announced last week which related to virus hotspots Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Utah and Texas.
We now have 16 states that meet the formula for quarantine,” Cuomo told local television news channel NY1.
The development comes as COVID-19 cases in New York — once the epicenter of the global pandemic, where more than 20,000 people have succumbed to the disease — trend downward while infection rates spike elsewhere.
The travel restrictions highlight a sharp turnaround in the nature of the coronavirus spread in the United States, where just months ago several states were mandating quarantine for visiting New Yorkers.
Cuomo has said the the advisory is aimed at keeping infection and hospitalization rates in the New York area low as the region slowly re-opens businesses and activities.
He explained last week that any visitors found violating self-quarantine rules would be subject to a judicial order and self-funded mandatory quarantine, as well as potential fines of $2,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for a second.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that his state had also expanded its list to 16 under the “regional travel advisory.”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
New York expands list of states subject to COVID-19 quarantine
New York on Tuesday doubled to 16 the number of US states whose residents must go into quarantine if they visit, Governor Andrew Cuomo said amid surging coronavirus infection rates.
Cuomo said visitors from California, Nevada, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee must now quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New York.
This expands a travel advisory he and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut announced last week which related to virus hotspots Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Utah and Texas.
We now have 16 states that meet the formula for quarantine," Cuomo told local television news channel NY1.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Rand Paul uses COVID-19 hearing to berate Anthony Fauci in rant about submitting to experts
Speaking to lawmakers on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee this Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated the need for states to enforce guidelines to help stem the spread of coronavirus, saying that "if we are going to contain this, we've got to contain it together."
Later in the hearing, Fauci was subjected to a rant from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who said it's a "fatal conceit" to believe that any one person or group of people have the "knowledge necessary to direct an economy or to dictate public health behavior."
COVID-19
US biotech firm Inovio reports encouraging virus vaccine results
The US biotech firm Inovio reported preliminary but encouraging results Tuesday from tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
Administered to 40 volunteers, it triggered an immune system response in 94 percent of those who completed the so-called phase one clinical trial, meaning they received two injections, four weeks apart.
Inovio's vaccine, called INO-4800, is designed to inject DNA into a person so as to set off a specific immune system response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The medication is injected under the skin with a needle, then activated with a device that resembles a toothbrush, which delivers an electrical impulse for a fraction of a second, allowing the DNA to penetrate the body's cells and carry out its mission.