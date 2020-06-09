Quantcast
NJ prison guard among group that reenacted George Floyd’s killing as protesters marched by

Published

1 min ago

on

A video posted on social media shows a group of men, including a New Jersey state corrections officer, taunting and mocking protesters in Gloucester County Monday – with one kneeling on a man’s neck, reenacting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.The officer has been suspended, officials said Tuesday.Floyd’s death over Memorial Day weekend has set off protests across the world.That was the case Monday, when peaceful, chanting protesters marched along Delsea Drive in Franklinville, an unincorporated community in Franklin Township.As the protest passed by a property, a group of men, …

2020 Election

‘He’s failing in so many dimensions’: A surprising number of Republicans and conservatives turn on Trump

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Over the past week the nation has seen a surprising number of Republicans, conservatives, and Trump appointees start to stand up to President Donald Trump – including some who worked in his administration, and even some who still do.

It is a stunning snapshot for the president whose name has become synonymous with today’s GOP.

The list is long. A few examples:

General Jim Mattis (ret.), Trump’s former Secretary of DefenseSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)President George W. BushGeneral Colin Powell (Ret.), former Secretary of StateGeneral John Kelly (ret.), Trump’s former Chief of Staff and former DHS SecretaryDefense Secretary Mark EsperJoint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci’s bleak remarks: His ‘worst nightmare’ has occurred — and it ‘isn’t over yet’

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a bleak assessment of the state of the world's coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday while speaking to leaders in the biotechnology industry, even while many in public life act as if the pandemic crisis has faded.

“In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the leading American experts on the crisis said of the virus, according to a New York Times report. “And it isn’t over yet.”

2020 Election

Republican rips ‘drunk with power’ GOP governor — and announces she is running against him in 2020 primary

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

The incumbent Republican governor in New Hampshire is being challenged in the Granite State's 2020 GOP primary.

Karen Testerman, the host of the "We Hold These Truths" radio show, is challenging Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) in the September 8th primary, according to a new report by WMUR reporter John DiStaso.

Testerman says Sununu has become "drunk with power" over executive orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a woman, she believes that life is precious and should be nurtured not destroyed, no matter what the reason," her website reads.

