Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Not appropriate at all’: GOP senator admits it was wrong to gas protesters for Trump’s photo-op

Published

4 mins ago

on

The decision to gas protesters so President Donald Trump could hold a photo-op holding a Bible were criticized by a Republican senator on Friday as cracks start to emerge in Republicans’ support for the president.

“As you know, outside the White House when protesters were peacefully exercising their rights, there were rubber bullets and tear gas, they were disbursed so he could go for the pictures, the photo-op at the church,” CNN’s Erin Burnett reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted criticism by former General Mattis and asked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) if he agreed.

“I would say no question the scene that I understand occurred there with the tear gas and rubber bullets was unnecessary, not appropriate at all,” he replied.

However, he did not directly criticize Trump.

“The president’s response was that he had no clue about that, I have to take him at his word,” Scott said.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Not appropriate at all’: GOP senator admits it was wrong to gas protesters for Trump’s photo-op

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

The decision to gas protesters so President Donald Trump could hold a photo-op holding a Bible were criticized by a Republican senator on Friday as cracks start to emerge in Republicans' support for the president.

"As you know, outside the White House when protesters were peacefully exercising their rights, there were rubber bullets and tear gas, they were disbursed so he could go for the pictures, the photo-op at the church," CNN's Erin Burnett reported.

She noted criticism by former General Mattis and asked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) if he agreed.

"I would say no question the scene that I understand occurred there with the tear gas and rubber bullets was unnecessary, not appropriate at all," he replied.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP Senate candidate complains schools are teaching too much ‘multiculturalism’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

On Friday, the Huffington Post reported that Corky Messner, a GOP businessman running for Senate in New Hampshire, complained that schools are teaching kids too much "multiculturalism" at a virtual town hall.

“We are essentially up against multiculturalism and the values that we know that are being taught in our public schools and universities that are not part of the values and beliefs that made this country great,” said Messner at the event, which took place on Wednesday and was flagged by Democratic super PAC American Bridge. “So we have a battle on our hands.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A coward and a commander’: New Lincoln Project ad contrasts Trump with James Mattis

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

On Friday, the conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project released a new attack ad against President Donald Trump — this time using the criticism of his former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and comparing and contrasting their leadership ability.

"This is the story of a coward and a commander," said the ad's narrator. "The coward Trump dodged the draft. Jim Mattis led American troops for forty years. While a frightened Trump hides from protesters in a deep bunker firing off tweets, Jim Mattis does what he's always done: Leads. While Donald Trump angrily attacks, General Mattis' words deserve to be heard by every American."

Continue Reading
 
 