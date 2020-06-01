Quantcast
Obama explains how to transform ‘legitimate’ anger into permanent change in new statement on George Floyd protests

Published

1 min ago

on

Former President Barack Obama called on Americans to vote out elected officials standing in the way of criminal justice reform.

In a lengthy Facebook statement, the former president offered his support to protests against police brutality raging across the country, but called on demonstrators to turn their “genuine and legitimate frustration” into a electoral action.

“It’s mayors and county executives that appoint most police chiefs and negotiate collective bargaining agreements with police unions,” Obama said. “It’s district attorneys and state’s attorneys that decide whether or not to investigate and ultimately charge those involved in police misconduct. Those are all elected positions. In some places, police review boards with the power to monitor police conduct are elected as well. Unfortunately, voter turnout in these local races is usually pitifully low, especially among young people – which makes no sense given the direct impact these offices have on social justice issues, not to mention the fact that who wins and who loses those seats is often determined by just a few thousand, or even a few hundred, votes.”

“So the bottom line is this: if we want to bring about real change, then the choice isn’t between protest and politics,” he added. “We have to do both.”

Although he didn’t call out President Donald Trump by name, Obama’s statement seemed to take aim at his failure of leadership.

“I recognize that these past few months have been hard and dispiriting – that the fear, sorrow, uncertainty, and hardship of a pandemic have been compounded by tragic reminders that prejudice and inequality still shape so much of American life,” Obama said. “But watching the heightened activism of young people in recent weeks, of every race and every station, makes me hopeful. If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation’s long journey to live up to our highest ideals.”


Protester dragged to death by FedEx truck in St. Louis

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

In the early morning after a night of protests in St. Louis this Saturday, a man was dragged to death by a FedEx truck driver after protesters tried to shut down a stretch of the Interstate 70 freeway, Fox46 reports.

“When he was screaming for help I was saying, ‘Oh my God.’ I tried to grab his hand but it was impossible,” said activist Jared Arms.

Arms captured the incident on video, which is apparently too graphic for news outlets to share in its entirety. Another video reportedly shows packages being stolen from the truck. In the video, people can be seen hitting on the truck as it drives away.

2020 Election

Election could be muddled by ‘almost unintelligible’ election law: constitutional law professor

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

A constitutional law professor is sounding the alarm about an obscure provision in the election law that creates ambiguity that could cause confusion if the election is close in November.

RollCall cited Edward Foley, director of Ohio State University's election law program, cautioning that a 133-year-old law that has never been used to settle a disputed election has "almost unintelligible" guidelines.

As the election draws closer, questions are being asked about the likelihood of President Donald Trump disputing the results of the election if he loses.

2020 Election

Russian state media encouraging Trump to let protests go on to ‘terrorize’ white people into voting for him: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Russia expert Julia Davis, the violence and turmoil on the streets of the U.S. is "bringing considerable joy to Vladimir Putin’s Russia," that the state media hopes it goes on for an extended period of time -- believing it will help Donald Trump's re-election chances.

Noting that Evgeny Popov, host of Russia's version of "60 Minutes" deplored what is going on in America, stating, "Russia doesn’t have such levels of poverty as the United States. Russia doesn’t have any cities the police cannot enter. Not one. I can name at least ten such cities in America. Ten no-go cities for the police, which they can enter only in APC’s (Armored Personnel Carriers) and fully armed,” Davis stated that the press is taking Trump's side over the protesters.

