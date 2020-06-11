Ohio GOP accused of driving public health official out of job with ‘anti-Semitic attacks’

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Ohio Democrats are accusing the state GOP of driving Amy Acton, the state’s foremost public health expert in charge of the COVID-19 response, out of her job with endless abuse — including “anti-Semitic attacks.”

“Dr. Amy Acton was diplomatic when she announced she was stepping down as Ohio’s health director on Thursday,” reported executive editor Tracy Connor. “Democratic politicians who credit her with saving countless lives were not; they blamed GOP lawmakers and the anti-lockdown crowd for driving her out.”

“Having anti-Semitic insults being hurled at her by elected officials and protesters camped out on her family’s lawn must have been upsetting,” state Rep. Emilia Sykes said to the Columbus Dispatch. State Sen. Kenny Yuko agreed, saying, “She endured an incredible amount of unfair criticism, including some anti-Semitic attacks. All those who have insulted, harassed or threatened her and her family should be ashamed.”

Among these attacks were state Sen. Andrew Brenner and his wife’s comparison of Acton’s public health directives to Nazi Germany, and of Acton to the Antichrist — which earned condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League.