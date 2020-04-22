Quantcast
Connect with us

Ohio Republican compares state’s health director — who’s Jewish — to Nazis and the Antichrist

Published

1 min ago

on

An Ohio state senator and his wife compared the state’s health director, who is Jewish, to Nazis and the biblical Antichrist.

State Sen. Andrew Brenner’s wife, Sara Marie Brenner, slurred Ohio Health Director Amy Acton for advising Gov. Mike DeWine to impose a stay-at-home order that’s been credited with keeping the state’s coronavirus outbreak largely contained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With a German accent, in your head say ‘Show me your papers,'” Sara Marie Brenner posted on Facebook and tagged her husband, a Republican from Powell.

Acton, who has been a target for conservatives frustrated by economic hardships resulting from the coronavirus lockdowns, endorsed issuing a certificate for those who can prove immunity to COVID-19 — which the Brenners compared to Nazi Germany and apocalyptic scripture.

“This is downright scary!” the couple posted. “You don’t issue people certificates to be able to function outside of their home. You don’t issue people a certificate to allow them to go to work. This is the mark of the beast type talk.”

“This is worse than China, for heaven’s sake,” they added. “This actually feels like Hitler’s Germany where you had to have blonde hair and blue eyes to be able to function anywhere, and you were damned otherwise. When are people going to say enough is enough?”

The lawmaker signaled his endorsement of his wife’s post by vowing “we won’t let that happen in Ohio,” in a Facebook comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent poll showed nearly 80 percent of Ohioans approved of DeWine’s handling of the pandemic, which has more than 13,000 confirmed cases and 557 deaths.

Brenner himself questioned the number of deaths in a Facebook post on his official legislative account, and called for DeWine to lift the stay-at-home order he has promised to begin easing on May 1.

“Deaths unrelated to coronavirus, generations of businesses and wealth destroyed, depression, suicide, domestic violence, children malnourished, people dying alone … this is why we must reopen Ohio,” Brenner posted. “The cure is far worse than the virus at this point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP-backed group tries to incite New Mexico businesses to defy COVID-19 lockdown – but it’s a massive flop

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Last week, the New Mexico Republican Party called on the state's governor to ease lockdown restrictions and slowly reopen businesses despite the continued spread of coronavirus. According to KUNM, a group that say's it's backed by the state GOP is now calling for businesses to defy lockdown orders and open anyway, but they aren't getting the response they hoped for.

This Monday, the group "Take Back New Mexico" organized a Facebook event that called for non-essential businesses to reopen in a show of defiance against lockdown orders. O’Rion Perry, one of the event's organizers, says the state GOP produced the online recruitment form for businesses that wanted to participate. While the list was never posted, Perry said he wanted the businesses to announce their participation themselves. But none of the 75 or so mostly rural businesses that Perry said had signed on had announced anything by Tuesday. According to Perry, they’re afraid of the legal consequences of violating lockdown orders.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Veterans Dept orders medical masks from Trump-loving MyPillow founder — who doesn’t even make those

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

The Department of Veterans Affairs will spend nearly $75,000 to buy masks from a Fox News regular and friend of President Donald Trump.

The federal agency has contracted with MyPillow, which is run by Trump pal Mike Lindell, although the company doesn't actually make medical-grade masks, reported Politico.

The purchase order was filed on USASpending.gov, but Lindell said the order had not yet been filled because the company has not found a subcontractor to actually make KN95 masks needed by the VA.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

It looks like Bill Barr is the one who gave Trump the absurd idea that he has ‘total authority’ to force states to reopen

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Back on April 13, President Trump made an astonishing declaration, even for him, and he's made some doozies. You may recall that this was the briefing at which he showed a strange campaign-style video featuring compliments from Democratic officials, which had clearly been inspired by a very similar compilation shown the night before on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, already a de facto Trump celebration hour.

This article was originally published at Salon

It was also the appearance in which he repeatedly made the claim that he had "total authority" to reopen the government and blathered on about how he'd saved hundreds of thousands of lives when he supposedly "closed" the country in the first place.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image