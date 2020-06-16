Quantcast
Ohio man busted on federal weapons charge after carrying anti-Semitic sign at lockdown protest

Published

1 min ago

on

An Ohio man was indicted on federal weapons charges two months after he carried an anti-Semitic sign to a lockdown protest.

Matthew Paul Slatzer, of Canton, was charged with possession a .38-caliber Taurus revolver on Feb. 2, when he brought it into Fast Times Pub in Canton and threatened to kill police officers after they responded to a complaint, reported Cleveland.com.

The 36-year-old Slatzer carried a sign comparing Jewish people to rats and calling them “The Real Plague” at an April protest at the Ohio Statehouse against Gov. Mike DeWine’s social distancing orders.

Slatzer was charged in Stark County Common Pleas Court with possessing a weapon in a liquor establishment, a fifth-degree felony, and a separate federal charge with illegal possession of a weapon because of his prior conviction for domestic violence in 2010.

“[Slatzer] is someone who has promulgated hatred for years,” said James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League. “We’re thankful to the FBI and law enforcement for removing him from our streets.”


2020 Election

Trump’s Iowa problem is a red flag that a ‘wipeout’ is on the way come Election Day: conservative

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

In her column for the Washington Post, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin highlighted reports coming out of normally Republican-reliable Iowa that are not good news for Donald Trump and could be a red flag that the president is looking at a debacle at the polls in November.

Over the weekend, polls in Iowa showed that Sen. Joni Ernst (R) has fallen behind Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in a race that should not have been close -- and that the president's numbers are barely better than the incumbent senator.

Breaking Banner

Prosecutor who quit Roger Stone case because of Trump and Barr’s interference to testify in House Judiciary hearing

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

S.J. Zelinsky was among the U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors who quit the Roger Stone case in February in response to interference from President Donald Trump. And Zelinsky, according to New York Times reporters Mattathias Schwartz and Charlie Savage, has agreed to testify about Stone’s case and interference from Trump and Attorney General William Barr next week on Wednesday, June 24 before the House Judiciary Committee.

House Democrats subpoenaed Zelinsky and another DOJ official, John W. Elias, who has also agreed to testify at the hearing. But one person who has refused to testify is Barr, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler — the New York Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary Committee — slammed him for it in an official statement.

Breaking Banner

Biracial family called ‘dirty’ and then refused access to shower house at Missouri campground

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

An Illinois family says they suffered discrimination and mistreatment during an out-of-state camping trip.

Megan Jones, of Alton, took her seven biracial children camping about 80 miles southwest at KOA Campgrounds, where she said the couple who franchise the campground treated her children "like garbage," reported The Kansas City Star.

Jones said the couple was rude to her children multiple times, and she said the woman called an older child "dirty" for allowing her 5-year-old brother to draw on the ground with chalk -- and threatened to kick the family out if they didn't clean up the marks.

