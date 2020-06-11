Quantcast
Ohio Republican accused of racist comments fired as emergency room doctor: report

59 mins ago

On Thursday, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that Steve Huffman, a GOP state senator representing the Dayton, Ohio area, has been fired as an emergency room doctor from TeamHealth after being accused of making racist comments about COVID-19 during a committee hearing.

“A statement from TeamHealth, a health professional contractor who employed Huffman as an emergency room physician, said Thursday that Huffman had been fired for his line of questioning during the hearing of the Senate Health Committee,” reported Seth Richardson. “‘Dr. Huffman’s comments are wholly inconsistent with our values and commitment to creating a tolerant and diverse workplace,’ said McHenry Lee, a TeamHealth spokesman. ‘TeamHealth has terminated Dr. Huffman’s employment.'”

Huffman attracted nationwide attention when he speculated during the hearing that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting African-Americans because the “colored population” practices poor hygiene.

“My point is I understand African Americans have a higher incidence of chronic conditions and it makes them more susceptible to death from COVID,” said Huffman. “But why it doesn’t make them more susceptible to just get COVID. Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups or wear a mask or do not socially distance themselves? That could be the explanation of the higher incidence?”


Trump defends his tweets by praising ‘very tough’ politician — who urged Philadelphia to ‘vote white’

8 mins ago

June 11, 2020

President Donald Trump on Thursday defending his tweets by citing an infamous Philadelphia mayor and police chief.

Trump was interviewed by Fox News personality Harris Faulkner, who asked him specifically about one of his tweets.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1266231100780744704

The line, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" was infamously said by then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in 1967.

But Trump claimed he got the line from former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, whose statue was torn down by protesters.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, did not thank it looked any better coming from Rizzo.

Trump’s brand is collapsing as voters are no longer sympathetic to ‘white political grievance’: NYT analysis

15 mins ago

June 11, 2020

On Thursday, writing for The New York Times, Lisa Lerer outlined the political problem for President Donald Trump as the George Floyd protests advance and the nation lines up behind the cause.

"Make America Great Again," wrote Lerer. "It’s a promise to return the country to past glory. A time of strength abroad. A time of prosperity at home. A time of 'so much winning.' A time that never really existed."

"Mr. Trump’s message focuses on the economy, but also taps into a vein of white political grievance," wrote Lerer. "There have been a number of studies showing that’s exactly what happened in the 2016 election. Many white, Christian and male voters, academic research suggests, supported Mr. Trump not because of financial anxiety but because they felt their social status was at risk."

