Ohio State graduate allegedly dies after being sprayed with tear gas
The City of Columbus is currently investigating the death of 22-year-old Sarah Grossman, an Ohio State University graduate, who allegedly passed away after being sprayed with tear gas while attending one of the protests in Ohio surrounding the death of George Floyd, according to NBC News.An Instagram post, purportedly written by her sister, accompanied by further social media reports alerted officials to her passing and sparked an inquiry in the process.”As some of you know, on 5/30 we lost one of the most kindest, beautiful souls, my sister Sarah. If you had ever met Sarah, you know that she …
Texas mayor warns Black Lives Matter is a ‘threat to our lives’ — and explodes in racist fury after she’s called out
A Texas mayor complained that Black Lives Matter protests represented a "threat to our lives."
Gloria Whitehead, mayor of Woodcreek, wrote a series of Facebook posts she called a "Wake Up Message" linking the social justice movement to the Black Panther Party, which disbanded in 1982, and socialist groups, reported KXAN-TV.
“Violence toward people of color occurs statistically more toward each other than by law enforcement encounters," Whitehead wrote. "BLM knows this but is masquerading it’s true agenda."
Fox News host blames Obama for lack of police reform: ‘Why was nothing substantially done?’
Fox News host Harris Faulkner suggested on Wednesday that President Barack Obama failed to address systemic racism in law enforcement during his White House tenure.
"I understand that you don't have to be of a race or a culture to attack this problem," Faulkner explained on Fox News Channel's Outnumbered program. "But we did have the nation's first black president for two terms. And he did put together policing committees, people to take a look at this."
"Why was nothing substantially done during Barack Obama's time?" the Fox News host wondered.
Former Obama administration official Marie Harf pushed back on the assertion that "nothing" was done under the previous president.
WATCH: Neighbors stunned as cop takes down Black Amazon driver for parking the wrong way
A neighborhood in Warren, Michigan expressed shock this week when local police took down a black Amazon driver for merely parking the wrong way on their street.
Fox 2 Detroit reports that witnesses say the Amazon driver was tackled by a police officer shortly after delivering a package to local resident Diana Gouim.
Gouim's neighbor, Geri Cheatham, tells Fox 2 Detroit that she didn't understand why the police officer tackled the driver and why he then called for backup.