‘OK birther’: Melania Trump flops with tweet celebrating Juneteenth

Melania Trump marked Juneenth with a short film posted on social media, but the reception didn’t go over as well as she probably hoped.

The first lady celebrated the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States by reading from the children’s book, “All Different Now,” by author Angela Johnson and illustrator E.B. Lewis, which tells the story of the first Juneteenth.

Today we celebrate #Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. In honor of today, I would like to share the story "All Different Now" by Angela Johnson, which sheds a light on the first Juneteenth through the eyes of a young girl. pic.twitter.com/ZG9zoup4yG — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2020

However, her efforts weren’t widely appreciated.

Sorry, but you have absolutely no credibility.https://t.co/2TxRyAvJvk You can’t spout birther garbage and then pretend to care about racial issues. Nope. — HG Tomato Wash Your Hands (@HGTomato) June 19, 2020

Ok, birther.

As a side note… why does every image of you look like it is set in a horror movie? pic.twitter.com/lIPAyWSoUZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 19, 2020

As a birther you need to really stay silent on this issue. — Lisa Witlen (@lwitlen) June 19, 2020

birthers can’t tweet this — jetgirl (@Jennybug6) June 19, 2020

Read it loud so the kids in cages can hear — Barton (@bkat5150) June 19, 2020

is this part of the prenup — (@KevINthe406) June 19, 2020

Um Melania, you and your "husband" may want to sit this one out. You both need to be quiet and LISTEN for a change. — ❄️ Paulie D. Cbus (@CbusPaulieD1977) June 19, 2020

This setting is seriously NOT how you engage a child with an important story. Signed, every one who's read a book to a child. — Offspring Rater (@MaryBet97190405) June 19, 2020

Thanks so much for this empty moment. Did you fulfill your contract duties for today?

I’d be nicer if you weren’t a birther. — Zingamomma ☕️ (@tubawidow) June 19, 2020