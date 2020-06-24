Quantcast
Connect with us

Oklahoma cops face chokehold investigation after claiming it was used to ‘assist’ suspect

Published

1 min ago

on

A police officer in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is on vacation and administrative leave while being investigated for using an unauthorized chokehold.

In an incident which occurred on June 7, officers responded to reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived on the scene, no gun was found. But body camera footage reportedly shows Lt. Billy Oliver asking another man, “Do you want to go?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get out of my face, Billy,” the man replies.

In the video, Oliver appears to put the man in a chokehold, forcing him to the ground. The man was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was later released on a cash bond of $497.

Chief Terry Franklin told 40/29 News that Sallisaw officers are taught not to use chokeholds.

Oliver and another officer at the scene of the incident failed to turn on their body cameras despite regulations that require them to do so. But the incident was caught on video by body cameras of deputies who were on the scene.

A police report filed by officer Josh Rogers claimed that the suspect “shoved Lt. Oliver.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report stated that the chokehold was necessary to “assist” the suspect “to the ground before they could get him in handcuffs.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma cops face chokehold investigation after claiming it was used to ‘assist’ suspect

Published

1 min ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A police officer in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is on vacation and administrative leave while being investigated for using an unauthorized chokehold.

In an incident which occurred on June 7, officers responded to reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived on the scene, no gun was found. But body camera footage reportedly shows Lt. Billy Oliver asking another man, "Do you want to go?"

"Get out of my face, Billy," the man replies.

In the video, Oliver appears to put the man in a chokehold, forcing him to the ground. The man was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was later released on a cash bond of $497.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Racism is an essential tool for maintaining the capitalist order

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

U.S. capitalism survived because it found a solution to the basic problem of its instability, its business cycles. Since capitalism never could end cyclical downturns and their awful effects, its survival required making those effects somehow socially tolerable. Systemic racism survived in the post-Civil War United States partly because it helped to achieve that tolerability. Capitalism provided conditions for the reproduction of systemic racism, and vice versa.

Every four to seven years, on average, capitalism produces a downturn (“recession,” “depression,” “bust,” “crash”—many words for a problem so regularly repeated). Political leaders, economists, and others have long searched for a cure for capitalism’s instability. None was ever found. Capitalism has thus already recorded three crashes in this new century (spring of 2000, autumn of 2008, and now in 2020).

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘insane’ attacks on mail-in voting may have just massively backfired on Florida GOP: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attacks on mail-in voting may be having an unintended side effect of making his own voters less likely to use it than they have in the past.

Politico reports that Democrats in Florida have opened a massive 302,000-voter advantage over the GOP in vote-by-mail enrollment in the Sunshine State, a crucial battleground that Trump needs to win in order to have a realistic shot at retaining the presidency.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image