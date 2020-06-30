Quantcast
Connect with us

Oklahoma man with Hitler mustache shoots partygoer who dared to snatch his Nazi flag

Published

1 min ago

on

An Oklahoma Nazi sympathizer is accused of shooting a partygoer who was dared to snatch one of his swastika flags.

The victim had been at a party across the street from Alexander John Feaster’s home in Garfield County, where he displayed a Nazi flag that had been stolen in the past, reported KFOR-TV.

“It’s never really been a problem, his flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them out but nothing ever came of it,” a neighbor said. “This is the first time it’s ever come to violence. He’s been out mowing neighbors’ yards and just smiling and waving at everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the neighbor said the 44-year-old Feaster, who sported a toothbrush mustache like Adolf Hitler, sometimes wore a full black uniform in public with a red swastika armband, in addition to flying multiple Nazi flags.

The 26-year-old woman had been partying at a neighbor’s house early Sunday morning when someone dared her to steal Feaster’s flag, and he allegedly opened fire as she fled.

“On the way back someone hollered gun,” said Sheriff Jody Helm. “She dropped the flag at the end of the driveway and shots were fired.”

Deputies found the woman lying in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds, and Feaster was arrested at the scene without incident.

“We recovered the suspect’s rifle, and we got about 14 guns out of there and some ammunition,” Helm said after deputies executed a search warrant.

ADVERTISEMENT

A neighbor said Feaster had been flying Nazi flags for about a year.

“Nobody really knows him,” the neighbor said. “He keeps to himself.”

Feaster remains jailed on a charge of shooting with the intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district attorney will decide whether to charge the woman in the theft of Feaster’s flag.

The woman underwent surgery for her wounds but is expected to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Content of Trump’s phone calls would lead to him getting booted from office: Carl Bernstein

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Following up on his CNN report about Donald Trump's phone calls with world leaders that have been described as "disturbing," journalist Carl Bernstein appeared on "New Day" to describe words and terms that the president used that would likely get the president booted from office if Republicans heard them.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has been offering Putin ‘gifts’ when he should be punished for troop bounties: Ex-Gop House Intel chair

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Mike Rogers, the former Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had some stern words for President Donald Trump over his handling of alleged Russian-funded bounties placed on American troops in Afghanistan.

During an interview with CNN's John Berman, Rogers said that the White House didn't seem to understand the significance of the bounty story, and had changed its messaging on it multiple times in just the last few days.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Childish’ Republicans have been skipping intel hearings since impeachment: report

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Republicans have been skipping House Intelligence Committee hearings for months, and Democrats think they know why.

GOP lawmakers have skipped all but one of the panel's public and private meetings since Congress went into a coronavirus lockdown in early March, and Democrats accused them of a partisan boycott, reported Politico.

“It seems almost counterproductive on their part,” said committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA). “It seems rather childish, but I hope that they will reconsider.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image