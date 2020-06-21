One dead, 11 wounded in early morning Minneapolis street shootout

According to a report from CNN, one person is dead and 11 others suffered gunshot wounds during a shootout on a Minneapolis street early Sunday morning.

CNN reports, “Eleven of those suffered non-life threatening injuries, ” according to police.

USA Today adds, “No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of 4 a.m., according to a police release that said preliminary investigation indicated that ‘individuals on foot’ started shooting around 12:30 a.m. and later fled the scene.”

The report notes that police have asked residents to stay away from the area known as Uptown Minneapolis as investigators survey the shooting scene.