One dead, 11 wounded in early morning Minneapolis street shootout
According to a report from CNN, one person is dead and 11 others suffered gunshot wounds during a shootout on a Minneapolis street early Sunday morning.
CNN reports, “Eleven of those suffered non-life threatening injuries, ” according to police.
USA Today adds, “No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of 4 a.m., according to a police release that said preliminary investigation indicated that ‘individuals on foot’ started shooting around 12:30 a.m. and later fled the scene.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The report notes that police have asked residents to stay away from the area known as Uptown Minneapolis as investigators survey the shooting scene.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: