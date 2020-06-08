‘One less thug!’ Trump-loving Minneapolis cop under investigation for posts celebrating police brutality

A Trump-loving Minneapolis police officer has landed under investigation for a series of racist and inflammatory social media postings.
Officer David Peña, who goes by “Dave Rock” on Facebook, celebrated the police shootings of black men and shared disinformation about protesters, reported City Pages.
“FYI all our personal info was leaked by someone in the department,” Peña posted Friday, in apparent reference to possibly fake data breach. “Word is that protesters are going to our houses. Lock and load!!!”
Peña celebrated the killing of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, who witnesses say was fatally shot in the back May 6 after an Indianapolis police officer used a Taser stun gun to knock him to the ground.
“Good riddance!!” Peña posted. “One less thug!”
He also joked last week that rioters who’d burned the 3rd Police Precinct on May 29 should do the same to Riverside Plaza, a high-rise housing development where many Somali-American families live.
The officer praised the arrests of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his camera crew on live TV and denied police racism.
The police department told City Pages that internal affairs was investigating Peña’s posts.
“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This does not meet the mission, values, and goals of the Minneapolis Police Department,” said spokesman John Elder. “We have launched an internal investigation.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.