Only one in six say their financial situation improved after three years of Trump: report
According to a report at Bloomberg, few Americans believe their financial situation improved after over three years under the administration of Donald Trump.
The report notes that a survey commissioned by Bankrate.com revealed that, “The ‘Trump Bump’ hasn’t benefited most Americans, with fewer than one in six saying their personal finances have improved since Donald Trump became president.”
According to the survey, despite claims from the president that he has led America to its best economy ever, few are reaping the rewards if there are any.
“Almost twice as many respondents said they’re worse off since Trump moved into the White House in January 2017, while about half of the U.S. adults polled, 45%, said their financial situation has stayed about the same, ” the report states before adding, “Groups likely to report doing better under Trump included men, those identifying as white, and those earning $80,000 or more annually.”
The report does add the caveat that the fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic is a contributing factor –with millions losing their jobs — bit added that the health crisis is only partly to blame.
“Three out of five of those surveyed said they failed to see any improvement in their personal wealth during Trump’s presidency, even before the coronavirus slammed the U.S., cratered the economy, and ate into stock market gains of the past three years,” Bloomberg reports, adding, “About 42% of those surveyed rated Trump’s overall handling of the economy negatively while 35% say he’s done a good or very good job.”
As for what the future holds, the report adds, “Just 35% of those who say their finances have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak think their financial situations will improve by November’s election.”
2020 Election
Calls mount for ‘radical changes in policy and policing’ and arrest of the fired Atlanta cop who killed Rayshard Brooks
Local activists and an attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer Friday night, are calling for the officer to be arrested and charged along with demanding "radical" reforms to policing in Georgia's capital city.
The Atlanta Police Department (APD) fired the officer who killed Brooks—Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013—police spokesperson Carlos Campos told CNN. A second officer—Devin Bronsan, who was hired in September 2018—was placed on administrative duty.
2020 Election
Internet celebrates ‘best president ever’ Obama by honoring 44th president on Trump’s birthday
It’s President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday but on social media former President Barack Obama is the one being celebrated.
On Twitter, the top trending topics include #BestPresidentEver, which is number one and almost entirely comprised of tweets about Barack Obama.
“President Trump celebrates 74th birthday” is number two.
“President Obama” is number three. “Mr. President,” mostly praise for Obama or attacks on Donald Trump, is number four.
#RampGate, relating to Trump having to be helped to walk down a ramp after he delivered the West Point commencement address in number seven.
2020 Election
Internet stunned by ‘complete psychopath’ Trump attorney Jenna Ellis after she throws a ‘tantrum’ on CNN
Reaction to an appearance by one of Donald Trump's attorney's on CNN on Sunday morning was fast and furious on Twitter, with commenters stunned by her ranting about 'fake news" and badgering of CNN’s Brian Stelter.
Appearing on CNN's "Reliable Sources," Jenna Ellis -- who is attached to the president's re-election campaign -- attacked recent polling that shows the president losing in a match-up with probable opponent Joe Biden, trashed CNN and accused of the host of being an "activist."