‘Open love letter to cops’: Americans slam Trump for turning address on police reform into ‘tone deaf’ campaign rally
President Donald Trump was slated to deliver a Rose Garden address on “Safe Policing for Safe Communities,” and sign an executive order on police reform on Tuesday at noon. Instead, Trump showed up late, and shortly into his remarks decided to go off-script and deliver a campaign rally speech, televised live by all the major news networks, during which he bragged about the former rate of unemployment for Black Americans, his support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and attacked the Obama administration.
Trump has spent the past few minutes in his speech announcing an executive order on policing reform talking about how good the economy was before the coronavirus pandemic.
— Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 16, 2020
The executive order Trump was to sign was expected to include a ban on chokeholds. Instead, the President told attendees: “Chokeholds will be banned except if an officer’s life is at risk. And I will say we’ve dealt with all of the various departments and everybody said ‘it’s time. We have to do it.’”
The executive order does not fully ban chokeholds. Instead, it allows them “in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.”
So the President just signed an executive order to “ban chokeholds unless the officer’s life is at risk”. What does that mean? It means what it always meant. It means a cop could say “I thought, I felt” and get away with murder. This is not police reform or accountability.
— Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) June 16, 2020
Trump spent a significant portion early in his remarks praising law enforcement, and insisting that instead of defunding the police, Trump called for states and localities to increase spending on police departments.
Trump is entirely taking the side of police. He’s not even paying lip service to the issues that have animated protests across the country. pic.twitter.com/xael9qs0xc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2020
Trump also lied about his predecessor’s efforts to reform the police, efforts he has dismantled.
“President Obama and Vice President Biden never even tried to fix this during their eight-year period. The reason they didn’t try is because they had no idea how to do it.”
You should note that this is a brazen lie. Obama set up a police reform task force that put out recommendations, and his DOJ negotiated consent decrees re certain abuse-ridden police departments. https://t.co/8YHUFJe8Z2
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 16, 2020
Political analyst and Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics Tiffany Cross summed up what many appeared to be saying on social media.
This is disgusting. An open love letter to cops in front of the families of their fallen victims from the man whose entire team says there’s no systemic racism in the country incl law enforcement. Who thought it would be a good idea to have the families used a props for this?
— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) June 16, 2020
“All I saw were white faces when we’re talking about Black bodies,” Maya Wiley, speaking about attendees at Trump’s address, told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC.
Trump also bragged about the stock market and insisted a coronavirus cure would be coming soon. He also claimed, “I deal with these incredible scientists very, very closely.”
“They come up with the AIDS vaccine,” Trump claimed, possibly referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci. There is no AIDS vaccine, and Dr. Fauci says he hasn’t talked to Trump in “weeks.”
There is no AIDS vaccine. https://t.co/XBB4MuUbGE
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 16, 2020
But overall, many were furious about Trump’s embrace of the police, after three weeks of daily and nightly protests against the killing of Black Americans by white police officers.
President Trump on rooting out bad cops: “They’re very tiny. I use the word tiny. It’s a very small percentage. But nobody wants to get rid of them more than the really good and great police officers.”
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 16, 2020
Trump’s speech responding to #BlackLivesMatter protests featured him characterizing school choice (not racism) as the defining civil rights issue in US history, as well as a defense of the Confederacy. Tone deaf even by his standards.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2020
The Executive Order does nothing. He will not pivot from institutionally backed racism. It’s his thing.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 16, 2020
Trump closed his speech ostensibly about systemic racism in policing with a subtle defense of the Confederacy, which fought on behalf of slavery: “We must build upon our heritage, not tear it down.” pic.twitter.com/sM2YxmHjdv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2020
Remember, they have no plan other than blame Obama.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) June 16, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s Iowa problem is a red flag that a ‘wipeout’ is on the way come Election Day: conservative
In her column for the Washington Post, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin highlighted reports coming out of normally Republican-reliable Iowa that are not good news for Donald Trump and could be a red flag that the president is looking at a debacle at the polls in November.
Over the weekend, polls in Iowa showed that Sen. Joni Ernst (R) has fallen behind Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in a race that should not have been close -- and that the president's numbers are barely better than the incumbent senator.
2020 Election
Trump’s latest COVID-19 conspiracy theory greeted with skepticism by experts: report
A study from Harvard concerning the origins of the COVID-19 virus, that has yet to be peer-reviewed, received a big boost from Donald Trump last week at the same time that experts in the field of satellite imagery are casting a skeptical eye at the report's conclusions, reports the Daily Beast.
According to the Beast's Adam Rawnsley, the study was touted by Fox News and then received greater exposure after the president tweeted out a clip from the conservative news network -- but experts have been quick to push back.
2020 Election
Troubled Trump campaign is ‘hemorrhaging votes’ despite an influx of cash: ex-RNC head
Speaking with MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin on Tuesday morning, the former head of the Republican National Committee said it doesn't matter how much money Donald Trump's re-election campaign has in the bank because the embattled president is "hemorrhaging votes."
According to Michael Steele, who has become disenchanted with the Republican party under the president, the campaign's money and expertise on social media is no longer a bulwark against possible defeat.
To set the stage, host Mohyeldin remarked, "New polling coming out in critical states including Michigan, where Biden is leading Trump by 16 points -- that is according to the Detroit Free Press. Over in Iowa, Trump leads Biden by one point in a new Des Moines Register poll. Keep in mind, that Trump in that state, carried it by 9 percentage points back in 2016. Michael, what does that tell you if anything at this stage of the race?"