Oregon State football player Rocco Carley cut from team over racist recording

Published

1 min ago

on

An Oregon State football player was dismissed from the team over years-old offensive remarks without ever taking a snap.

Tight end Rocco Carley was dismissed after a recording surfaced of him using racist language to describe Black people, and making bigoted remarks about gays and Muslims, reported the Statesman Journal.

“I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening. I immediately shared the audio with (athletic director) Scott Barnes,” said Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith in a statement. “We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstances or environment. I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech.”

Carley argued that the recording was made three years ago while fooling around with friends, and he apologized.

“To may family, my community, and everyone I have associated with, I am sorry,” Carley said in a statement. “This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise to you all that this video does not represent me. I was doing an accent of a Southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny. This in no way, shape or form makes what I said right.”

Carley did not play last year, his first with the team, because he sat out as a redshirt.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump hauls campaign team in for meeting as his standing ‘erodes in key battleground states’: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's sliding poll numbers have left him in a precarious position electorally, and now Bloomberg is reporting that the president is hauling his campaign team in for a meeting to figure out how to stop the bleeding.

The meeting, which will include son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Brad Parscale, comes as the president has seen "his political standing erode in key battleground states," sources tell Bloomberg.

Here are 7 of the many former administration officials Trump has trashed

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Although Gen. James Mattis was obviously quite frustrated when he resigned from his position as secretary of defense in December 2018, he has been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump — until now. With the United States being rocked by huge nonviolent “Justice for George Floyd” demonstrations as well as by civil unrest while the president threatens to use the U.S. military and the Insurrection Act of 1807 against U.S. citizens — and all of this during the coronavirus pandemic — Mattis could stay silent no longer. The former defense secretary is now denouncing Trump as dangerously authoritarian and applauding nonviolent protestors.

REVEALED: George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 before his death

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

George Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 before his death, according to a full autopsy released Wednesday.

Floyd's family gave the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office permission to release the full 20-page report to supplement summary findings, which showed that Floyd had a heart attack as he was restrained by authorities. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, which was confirmed by a post-mortem nasal swab. The report says that Floyd was likely asymptomatic, but notes that the new coronavirus can persist in the system for weeks, even after the infection itself has cleared: "the result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent . . . positivity from previous infection."

Continue Reading
 
 
