‘Overwhelming exasperation’ among Trump allies after his ‘beyond stupid’ attack on police violence victim: report

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump attacked a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalized after Buffalo Police shoved him to the ground.

Trump tweeted — without evidence — that Martin Gigino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

Trump’s unfounded allegation drew condemnation, with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) saying “it was a shocking thing to say.”

“Trump’s speculation — which originated on a conspiracy website and was not supported by any evidence — came as the president is already struggling to manage both a deadly pandemic and racial unrest across the nation. The missive demoralized some aides and allies, who were frustrated if not particularly surprised by Trump’s latest incendiary suggestion,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“Among many of Trump’s allies, however, the reaction was one of overwhelming exasperation, with one outside adviser describing his tweet as ‘dumb’ and ‘beyond stupid.’ Aides and advisers believed that before the coronavirus pandemic and before Floyd’s death prompted national outrage, Trump had been making inroads with black voters and they viewed his latest controversy as another act of self-sabotage,” the newspaper reported.

