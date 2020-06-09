Quantcast
‘Overwhelming exasperation’ among Trump allies after his ‘beyond stupid’ attack on police violence victim: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump attacked a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalized after Buffalo Police shoved him to the ground.

Trump tweeted — without evidence — that Martin Gigino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

Trump’s unfounded allegation drew condemnation, with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) saying “it was a shocking thing to say.”

“Trump’s speculation — which originated on a conspiracy website and was not supported by any evidence — came as the president is already struggling to manage both a deadly pandemic and racial unrest across the nation. The missive demoralized some aides and allies, who were frustrated if not particularly surprised by Trump’s latest incendiary suggestion,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“Among many of Trump’s allies, however, the reaction was one of overwhelming exasperation, with one outside adviser describing his tweet as ‘dumb’ and ‘beyond stupid.’ Aides and advisers believed that before the coronavirus pandemic and before Floyd’s death prompted national outrage, Trump had been making inroads with black voters and they viewed his latest controversy as another act of self-sabotage,” the newspaper reported.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Dr. Fauci’s bleak remarks: His ‘worst nightmare’ has occurred — and it ‘isn’t over yet’

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a bleak assessment of the state of the world's coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday while speaking to leaders in the biotechnology industry, even while many in public life act as if the pandemic crisis has faded.

“In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the leading American experts on the crisis said of the virus, according to a New York Times report. “And it isn’t over yet.”

Republican rips ‘drunk with power’ GOP governor — and announces she is running against him in 2020 primary

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

The incumbent Republican governor in New Hampshire is being challenged in the Granite State's 2020 GOP primary.

Karen Testerman, the host of the "We Hold These Truths" radio show, is challenging Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) in the September 8th primary, according to a new report by WMUR reporter John DiStaso.

Testerman says Sununu has become "drunk with power" over executive orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a woman, she believes that life is precious and should be nurtured not destroyed, no matter what the reason," her website reads.

DOJ deputized 400 Homeland Security officers as US marshals to respond to police protests: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Trump administration deputized hundreds of officers from the Border Patrol to act as U.S. marshals during the George Floyd protests.

"When the Justice Department brought a small army of often-unidentified federal police officers to the streets of Washington, D.C. amidst protests against racist policing, it made at least some of them into temporary U.S. marshals," reported national security correspondents Spencer Ackerman and Erin Blanco. "The unusual command structure, in which Department of Homeland Security officials acted on the orders of the Justice Department, is the latest detail to emerge about the highly controversial deployment – one that officials said was coming to an end. "

