Pelosi on Bolton book: Trump is ‘ethically unfit and intellectually unprepared to be president’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book by calling President Donald Trump “ethically unfit and intellectually unprepared to be president.”
At her weekly press conference on Thursday, Pelosi was asked if Democratic leaders would be willing to subpoena Bolton after he alleged that Trump may have committed addition impeachable offenses.
Pelosi said that Bolton was “arrogant” for refusing to testify at Trump’s impeachment hearings.
“We did impeach the president of the United States,” she reminded reporters before slamming Senate Republicans for refusing to remove Trump from office.
“President Trump, by what we saw in the impeachment, by what others are being quoted as saying in terms of leaders in the president’s own administration,” Pelosi continued, “President Trump is clearly ethically unfit and intellectually unprepared to be the president of the United States.”
The Speaker, however, did not have kind words for Bolton despite the claims against Trump in his new book.
“He chose royalty over patriotism,” she remarked. “I don’t want to pay any money for a book that was a substitute for testifying before Congress.”
Pelosi said that Democrats are in discussions about the best way to perform oversight of the administration in light of the new allegations against Trump.
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
GOP strategists go on profane rants about Trump’s campaign as they panic about 2020 ‘wipeout’
Several anonymous Republican strategists who spoke with Vice News this week spoke in dire and profane terms about President Donald Trump's prospects for winning the 2020 election.
All the strategists interviewed by Vice said that they've been seeing Trump's approval numbers plunge in states across the country, which they warned would lead to a massive defeat this fall unless things started changing drastically.
Breaking Banner
Attorney for ex-cop involved in Rayshard Brooks killing lashes out at Fulton district attorney on MSNBC
Atlanta Officer Devin Brosnan appeared with his lawyer on MSNBC to discuss the charges against him in wake of the slaying against Rayshard Brooks after he fell asleep in a Wendy's parking lot.
Brooks is charged with not rendering aid to Mr. Brooks after he was shot, while other officers were not charged. Brosnan's lawyer said that no one should be charged because he did begin rendering aid two minutes after the shooting.
Brosnan also said that he thought Mr. Brooks just "needed my help," and that was his attempt when he first arrived at the scene.
When Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a press conference this week he said that Brosnan was a state's witness against his colleague who was charged with shooting Mr. Brooks. Brosnan's lawyer said it wasn't the case and that he isn't a witness for either side.
Breaking Banner
Trump wants to find and prosecute person who leaked that he hid in a bunker during protests: report
Trump has obsessed over media reports that he was rushed to the White House bunker with his family during a protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in police custody. He has gone as far as "demanding that officials find and prosecute those responsible" for leaking the incident to the press, according to the report.