Pence trips to Arizona and Florida postponed by Trump campaign over COVID-19 fears

On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced that Vice President Mike Pence’s planned campaign stops in Arizona and Florida will be postponed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Arizona and Florida are experiencing among the sharpest spikes in COVID-19 cases in the wake of lifting lockdowns. Florida has since tried to put the brakes on the effort to re-open, limiting business activity of bars, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to impose a statewide mask requirement.

President Donald Trump was widely criticized for his recent campaign stops in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Phoenix, Arizona, where masks were optional for attendees.